Raphael Varane has been described as being a "Rolls-Royce" and "an absolute bargain" after his £34m move from Real Madrid to Manchester United was agreed.

He will join fellow new arrivals Jadon Sancho, signed from Borussia Dortmund for £73m, and free transfer Tom Heaton at Old Trafford as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer builds a squad to try to improve on the second place they achieved in the Premier League last season.

As long as his medical is successful and personal terms are finalised, Varane would take United's spending to just short of £400m on players since Solskjaer was appointed on a permanent basis in March 2019, eclipsing the outlay of Manchester City (£298m), Chelsea (£262m), Tottenham (£255m) Arsenal (£243m) and Liverpool (£119m) in the same period, according to Transfermarkt.

But can Varane help the 13-time Premier League winners bridge last season's 12-point gap to their local rivals Manchester City? Should we now class them as genuine title contenders as they look to end their eight-year wait to be English champions?

'Defence wins you titles'

Sir Alex Ferguson always used to say: "Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles."

Most Premier League champions have been built from the foundation of a strong back line, and as Liverpool and Manchester City can attest, signing the right centre-back can have an almost instant impact on your chances of success.

In 2016-17, the year before Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk, the Reds conceded 42 goals in 38 league games. By 2018-19, the Dutchman's first full season, that total was down to 22. Having finished second, a year later they were champions for the first time in 30 years.

While Ruben Dias' impact wasn't quite so stark in that sense - City only let in four fewer goals in his debut campaign than they did in 2019-20 - the Portuguese made a huge difference alongside John Stones. With him in the team, Pep Guardiola's men won 38 of 50 matches - a rate of 76% - and kept 25 clean sheets as they eased to a fifth Premier League title, a fourth successive Carabao Cup success and reached the Champions League final.

Liverpool league goals conceded in full seasons before and after signing Van Dijk in January 2018Man City league goals conceded in full seasons before and after signing Dias in September 2020
Before (16-17)42Before (19-20) 36
After (18-19)22After (20-21)32
Liverpool league shots on target against in full seasons before and after signing Van DijkMan City league shots on target against in full seasons before and after signing Dias
Before (16-17)114Before (19-20)107
After (18-19)96After (20-21)89

Solskjaer will be hoping the signing of Varane can be similarly transformative. The pacey centre-back, 28, is expected to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of the defence.

Ex-Everton midfielder Don Hutchinson told BBC Radio Live's Football Daily: "He is an absolute bargain. He is in his prime, is a multiple league winner, multiple Champions League winner, and is coming in as a finished article and one of the quickest centre-backs out there.

"You imagine his partnership with Harry Maguire would be very good. We have questioned the signings for quite a few years at Manchester United, but this one alongside Sancho shows where they are heading. This is a brilliant signing."

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison added: "Sancho is an exciting signing, but Varane is a hell of a signing. He is a Rolls Royce. Lindelof did well but he doesn't have the pace to cover Maguire. "

Aerial prowess and flexibility - what will Varane bring?

Going on last season's stats, Varane is a proven upgrade on new team-mates Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in a number of key areas, particularly tackles won and aerial duels. The Frenchman won an average of 0.8 of the former per 90 minutes compared with Lindelof's 0.6 and Bailly's 0.3 - and 2.4 of the latter on average, which is 0.1 more efficient than Lindelof and 0.3 than Bailly.

His strength in the air will be crucial in both boxes. United scored just seven set-piece goals last term, the joint-third fewest in the league. And Varane's pace will allow them to defend with a higher line, enabling Solskjaer to make his team more tactically flexible.

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Varane recorded similar numbers of tackles and interceptions last season as Maguire did for United, and the hope is they could bring the best out of one another - like Dias did for Stones on the blue side of the city.

How Varane compares with Man Utd's centre-backsVaraneMaguireLindelofBailly
League games31342912
Tackles per 90 min0.70.90.80.4
Interceptions per 90 min1.21.81.11.1
Clearances per 90 min3.53.633
Blocks per 90 min0.60.70.60.9

'They look like real title contenders'

Stats don't tell the full story though. Becoming a great defender is as much about mentality - and Varane is a winner. He has played in 10 finals, including four in the Champions League and one in the World Cup, and won them all.

In contrast, Solskjaer has not yet won a trophy since taking over in December 2018, with defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final in Gdansk extending his frustrating wait.

And, together with the earlier signing of Sancho, ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman believes they now can't be ruled out of the title race this season.

He told the Football Daily podcast: "We were all looking at Manchester United and thinking they were two players away - a centre-back and right-sided player. And they have gone and got them, like a top club does. They look like they are having a real good go and look like they could be real title contenders next season.

"Their issue is Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are looking strong. Do I think they will win the title? No, I don't. But you can only ask a team to improve and Manchester United are doing that."

Hutchinson added: "I think they are slightly behind Manchester City still. Liverpool will be back - [Ibrahima] Konate is a brilliant signing, although Jurgen [Klopp] could do with one or two players still.

"They are the teams to beat - and I wouldn't discount Chelsea, if they make signings. If they get that number nine I think they will scare the others and Manchester United are in the hunt as well.

"We are in for a brilliant Premier League - it is a four-horse race."

  • Comment posted by sevlow, today at 15:04

    Wow. Look at the column inches for this.

    Typical BBC MANCHESTER UNITED.

    Yawn.

  • Comment posted by maineroad8, today at 15:03

    It might just be enough. When LFC got Allison and VVD it moved them forward massively. City looked off the pace until they dropped Bravo. Sometimes a key player or two changes everything. And they did finish second didn't they? City by comparison will stick with what they have (don't believe the Kane thing will land). How often have last year's winners 'failed to strengthen'. LFC challenge too?

  • Comment posted by Someone Else, today at 15:02

    I think the difference now will hinge on what happens with Pogba - they will have to replace him if he leaves - and whether Ole really does have the tactical nous to compete with the big boys, and the personal inspiration that can actually win them titles

  • Comment posted by stevieB, today at 15:01

    I feel that things will go to the wire this year in the league. Will they win it? Not sure but to be in it with 2 weeks to go will make for an exciting season

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 15:01

    depends on how many pens liverpool get from salah dives and the help they get from var

  • Comment posted by Percy, today at 15:01

    I wish I knew the net spend. Whatever it’s a big number and Solskjaer will have no excuses and should have no job if he fails to win at least one trophy this season.

  • Comment posted by Don Cossack, today at 15:00

    Why are some so fickle as to blame the manager when the problem has always been Ed Woodward and the owners? It doesn't matter who the manager is if these problems can't be fixed

    • Reply posted by bigwats99, today at 15:03

      bigwats99 replied:
      What position does Ed Woodward play ? ….ole has been given a lot of money to spend . I wouldn’t blame Woodward

  • Comment posted by Siv84, today at 15:00

    No

  • Comment posted by Dave951, today at 15:00

    Not without a top CDM. He may have one good season before the talent is coached out of him by Ole's staff.

  • Comment posted by thetaoofpoo, today at 14:59

    Wow, so Utd have spent almost four times as much as Liverpool since Ole arrived. They’ve always loved to flash the cash but can’t say they have much to show for it!

  • Comment posted by JUDOGGY, today at 14:58

    If Pogba’s attitude is on point then yes

  • Comment posted by ABD, today at 14:58

    Should be a fantastic title race. I still think Liverpool or City are favourites; simply because they have the experience of winning the league in recent years! But Chelsea and Man Utd will be in the hunt! Good to see world class players joining the premier league!

  • Comment posted by skwagi, today at 14:58

    Has had 2 terrible seasons where he was asked to step up to the main position in defence with an aging/injured ramos. Cost Madrid the champions league against a poor city side. Hasn't lived up to expectations recently. Has golden retirement written all over it.

  • Comment posted by jaduh, today at 14:56

    Man United will win nothing under GS as England will win nothing under GS .
    Man United are a team with players that play as inderviduals .The manager is clueless and only relies on good fortune /VAR and referees making decisions for them similar to the penality that England were wrongly awarded against Denmark ! .

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 14:56

    Maguire, pogba and Fernandes didn’t make them title contenders …. So I don’t think he will make them

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 14:54

    no

  • Comment posted by robert malloy, today at 14:54

    Quality player same poor manager

  • Comment posted by Unknown User, today at 14:53

    Title Contenders definatly, Title Winners probably not at this point in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by sevenyears, today at 14:52

    In your Manchester dreams !!! Its been 8 years. 8 long years !!!!!!

  • Comment posted by RedKevster, today at 14:51

    Of course not he won all these titles because of Ronaldo. Ole is the problem and Man U will not win the league or CL with him.

    • Reply posted by Don Cossack, today at 14:57

      Don Cossack replied:
      The problem is the hierarchy above the manager. Doesn't really matter who's in the dugout

