Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Tennai Watson has made 48 career appearances to date with Reading, AFC Wimbledon and Coventry City

MK Dons have brought in defender Tennai Watson on a free transfer following his exit from Championship side Reading.

It takes the League One club's summer deals done by boss Russell Martin to eight, instigated by fellow defender Zak Jules, who knew Watson, 24, from their days together at Reading.

"His availability was brought to our attention by Zak Jules, who was a team-mate of his," said Martin.

"But he was a player we were aware of. He is a real example to others."

Watson has been training with the Dons since his contract expired in June.

He follows the summer arrival of Scott Twine, goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli, midfielders Josh Martin and Ethan Robson, fellow defender Aden Baldwin and strikers Max Watters and Mo Eisa.

MK Dons, who were 13th in League One last season, start the new season on Saturday with an EFL Cup first-round tie at Bournemouth, followed by another away game when their league campaign begins at Bolton on 7 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.