Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Jamie Cumming was named on the bench for Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League final against Arsenal

League One Gillingham have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old, former England youth international, spent last season on loan with League Two Stevenage, keeping 18 clean sheets in all competitions.

He has also featured 11 times for Chelsea's Under 21s in the EFL Trophy

"Jamie is an exceptional goalkeeper and last season was exceptional in League Two," said manager Steve Evans.

"He comes with no promises of game time, he will need to earn the right because Aaron Chapman has made a very impressive start."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.