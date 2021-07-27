Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Callum Morton helped Lincoln City reach last season's League One play-off final

Fleetwood Town have signed West Brom forward Callum Morton on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old spent last season with Lincoln City, where he scored two goals in 17 League One appearances.

He has also had loan stints with Braintree and Northampton, helping the latter win promotion to League One in 2019-20.

He could make his competitive debut for Simon Grayson's side against Portsmouth on Saturday, 7 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.