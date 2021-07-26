Last updated on .From the section Newport

Kevin Ellison celebrates his crucial goal for Newport against Forest Green Rovers in last season's play-offs

Veteran forward Kevin Ellison has signed a new one-year deal with Newport County to remain with the League Two club until at least summer 2022.

The 42-year-old forward will combine playing duties with helping coach the Exiles' development squad.

Newport have also secured Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz, 20, on a season-long loan.

Azaz has only just signed for Villa from West Bromwich Albion but goes out immediately on loan to Newport.

Villa retain an option to recall Azaz in January, who said: "I'm really excited to get going. I can see the direction the club wants to go in and I can't wait to be part of it."

Ellison first joined Newport at the beginning of the 2020-21 season and scored three times in 23 appearances in all competitions last season.

"I'm glad to get the deal done," Ellison said.

"It took a while as it was just a matter of what my coaching role with the club was going to include.

"I've signed on as a player-coach as I feel I still have a bit more to give on the pitch, but I'll also be helping out with the development squad and seeing how they progress throughout the season."