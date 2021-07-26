Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Ben Gladwin made over half of his 30 appearances for Milton Keynes Dons last season from the bench

Swindon Town have made their first signing under new owner Clem Morfuni by bringing back midfielder Ben Gladwin to the club for the fourth time.

Gladwin, 29, first joined the Robins from non-league Hayes in 2013, spending two seasons at the County Ground before joining QPR in 2015.

He was twice loaned back to Swindon in his two seasons at Loftus Road before moving on to Blackburn Rovers in 2017.

He left Rovers to join MK Dons on a short-term free transfer deal in 2020.

Although the campaign was suspended by the Covid-19 pandemic in March, he stayed on for a further season with MK Dons.

But he has now returned to Wiltshire on a one-year contract to become the first transfer done since Australian businessman Morfuni completed his takeover and brought in Ben Chorley as director of football and Ben Garner as head coach.

Chorley said: "He is somebody both myself and Ben Garner have admired from afar for years.

"His football needs no introduction to the Swindon fan base. He has enormous quality.

"He is in great shape and comes at a perfect stage of his career for himself and us. He will fit perfectly into the style of play the club want to implement."

Swindon, relegated from League One in May, are scheduled to start the new League Two season at Scunthorpe on Saturday, 7 August.

