Albert Stuivenberg (left) was part of Rob Page's backroom staff for Wales' Euro 2020 campaign

Albert Stuivenberg has left his position as Wales assistant coach.

The Dutchman was added to Ryan Giggs' Wales staff in March 2018 and since December 2019 has been part of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal coaching team.

Stuivenberg and Giggs previously worked together under Louis van Gaal at Manchester United from 2014 to 2016.

"It has been an honour to be part of the coaching set-up with Wales," said Stuivenberg, 50, the former boss of Belgian side Genk.

"It has been an exciting period in the history of the game and I have learnt a lot both on and off the field. I thank all the players for the hard work and the incredible, passionate supporters."

Giggs is on leave from his position as Wales manager after being charged with using controlling behaviour and assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her sister, charges he denies.

Robert Page has taken charge of the team since last year and, with a backroom staff that included Stuivenberg, led Wales to the knock-out stages of this summer's delayed Euro 2020 finals.