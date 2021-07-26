Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ally Dawson made more than 300 appearances for Rangers

Former Rangers and Scotland defender Ally Dawson has died aged 63 after a long illness, his family have said.

Dawson, capped five times by his country, spent 12 years at Ibrox before joining Blackburn in 1987. He also featured for Limerick and Airdrie.

After playing for and managing Maltese side St Andrews, he managed Hamilton Academical and won the Third Division title in 2001.

Rangers said they were "extremely saddened" to hear of Dawson's passing.

The full-back captained the Ibrox side and won six domestic cups. His international appearances coming in the early 1980s.

A statement from Dawson's family said: "We will remember the impact he had on our family with affection, inspired by the courage with which he fought his illness and the way he lived his life and grateful that Ally spent his final days with those he loved and who loved him."