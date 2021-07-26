Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aoife Mannion played in the light blue of Man City against Man United when the two sides met at Etihad Stadium in September 2019

Manchester United women have signed former Manchester City defender Aoife Mannion on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old joined City from Birmingham in summer 2019 but struggled for game time after picking up a serious knee injury in October.

She was released by City last July after just seven appearances.

"Aoife is a high-quality and versatile defender who will give us some great options in our back line," said United football director John Murtough.

"She brings key Champions League experience to this group, having been involved in the competition with both Birmingham and Manchester City over the years."

Meanwhile, defender Abbie McManus, 28, has left Manchester United following the expiration of her contract and is expected to join Women's Super League newcomers Leicester City.

