Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Courtney Brosnan was born in New Jersey and her first experience came in US women's college football

Everton have signed free agent Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old left West Ham United after two seasons at the end of the 2020-21 season, where she played 16 Women's Super League games.

Brosnan also had a spell with Le Havre in France, and has played four games for the Republic since her March 2020 debut against Montenegro.

"The WSL is one of the top leagues in the world," Brosnan said.

"I have really enjoyed being here for the past two years and I wanted to continue to play in this league."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.