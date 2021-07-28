Last updated on .From the section Football

Hibs lead their Andorran opponents 3-0

Europa Conference League qualifying: Hacken v Aberdeen Venue: Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella Date: Thursday, 29 July Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and the BBC Sport website & app

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says his "inexperienced" squad will be better for last week's 3-0 win against Santa Coloma as they prepare for the Europa Conference League return leg in Andorra.

Hibs are on course to face Croatian side Rijeka or Gzira United of Malta in the third qualifying round.

Ross says his players will learn more with each European match.

"Last week's game will be good for us," he said.

"We have a relatively inexperienced squad in terms of European football and every experience and challenge for us is an education.

"It's about having the ability to adapt to circumstances and we got there in the end last week. Having that taste of European football, and everything that goes with it, was brilliant for us."

Team news

Striker Christian Doidge and left-back Josh Doig are back in the squad, but Joe Newell is suspended after he received a straight red card in the first leg.

Jake Doyle-Hayes is back in training but still building up his match fitness after missing large parts of pre-season, while Jamie Murphy, Chris Cadden and Sean Mackie remain out injured.

What did we learn from last time?

Hibs were met with a stern physical test, with Santa Coloma using the dark arts to try to level the playing field. At times it proved effective, and they were aided by Newell's controversial sending off and a generally erratic refereeing performance.

But the Easter Road side improved as the match went on and eventually found themselves a man to the good after the visitors were shown two red cards. In the end, their win could have been more comfortable.