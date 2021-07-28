Last updated on .From the section Football

Aberdeen hold a commanding 5-1 lead against Hacken

Europa Conference League qualifying: Hacken v Aberdeen Venue: Bravida Arena, Gothenburg Date: Thursday, 29 July Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass says he will pick a side to face BK Hacken with "zero concern" for Sunday's Scottish Premiership opener against Dundee United.

The Pittodrie side lead 5-1 going into the second leg in Gothenburg on Thursday, with Austria Vienna or Breidablik lying in wait in the third qualifying round.

But Glass says he won't rest players.

"I imagine Hacken don't see the tie as dead," he said.

"If I go and make six or seven changes, I will be the one being accused of being complacent, which then bleeds into the players.

"So I will pick the best team to win the game on Thursday night with zero concern for Sunday."

Team news

Aberdeen will be without midfielder Dean Campbell after he picked up an injury during training, however Glass says he is "pretty sure" the 20-year-old will be available for Sunday's game.

Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher could be in line to make his debut after missing the first leg through suspension.

What did we learn last time?

The 5-1 demolition of Hacken at Pittodrie suggests Aberdeen's new-look side are clicking.

Five new signings made their debut, with forward pair Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas combining well to signal Aberdeen's goalscoring toils from last season are unlikely to continue this campaign.

Much was expected of Hacken, and having been so soundly beaten they will feel they have a point to prove when the sides line up again in Gothenburg.