Match ends, Galatasaray 1, PSV Eindhoven 2.
St Johnstone will play Galatasaray in the Europa League third qualifying round after the Turks fell to a 7-2 aggregate defeat by PSV Eindhoven.
The Dutch, who led 5-1 from the first leg, won on the night thanks to goals by Noni Madueke and Marco van Ginkel.
St Johnstone will play in Istanbul first after getting a government exemption, with the return in Perth.
PSV will face Midtjylland in the Champions League third qualifying round after the Danes beat Celtic.
Line-ups
Galatasaray
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Muslera
- 2Yedlin
- 27Luyindama
- 45do Nascimento Teixeira
- 19BayramSubstituted forBabacanat 76'minutes
- 77Sekidika
- 35KaraBooked at 89mins
- 54KilincSubstituted forTasdemirat 67'minutes
- 53YilmazSubstituted forBabelat 45'minutes
- 7AkturkogluSubstituted forTuranat 67'minutes
- 11Ahmed AbdallaSubstituted forDiagneat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ozturk
- 8Babel
- 9Falcao
- 23Tasdemir
- 30Babacan
- 49Ozornwafor
- 66Turan
- 80Kol
- 89Feghouli
- 90Diagne
- 98Balaban
PSV Eindhoven
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Drommel
- 29Mwene
- 5Ramalho
- 28BoscagliBooked at 74mins
- 31Max
- 6Sangaré
- 27GötzeSubstituted forTezeat 90+2'minutes
- 8van GinkelSubstituted forPröpperat 69'minutes
- 23MaduekeSubstituted forMauro Júniorat 69'minutes
- 7ZahaviSubstituted forViergeverat 75'minutes
- 11GakpoSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Teze
- 4Viergever
- 13Müller
- 14Pröpper
- 17Mauro Júnior
- 19Tué Na Bangna
- 24Obispo
- 35Oppegard
- 38Mvogo
- 42Fofana
- 53Vertessen
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Galatasaray 1, PSV Eindhoven 2.
Post update
Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Davy Pröpper (PSV Eindhoven).
Post update
Offside, Galatasaray. Marcão tries a through ball, but Ryan Babel is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Jordan Teze replaces Mario Götze.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Bruma replaces Cody Gakpo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Arda Turan with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Philipp Max.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jesse Sekidika (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Arda Turan with a headed pass.
Post update
Emre Tasdemir (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mauro Júnior (PSV Eindhoven).
Booking
Aytac Kara (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Aytac Kara (Galatasaray).
Post update
Mario Götze (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Galatasaray. Mbaye Diagne tries a through ball, but Emre Tasdemir is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Galatasaray 1, PSV Eindhoven 2. Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emre Tasdemir with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray).
Post update
Joël Drommel (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Galatasaray. Atalay Babacan replaces Omer Bayram.