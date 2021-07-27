Champions League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
HJK HelsinkiHJK Helsinki2Malmö FFMalmö FF2

Malmo beat HJK Helsinki to set up tie with Rangers

Malmo midfielder Anders Christiansen
Malmo midfielder Anders Christiansen scored in both legs against HJK

Rangers will play Malmo in the Champions League third qualifying round after the Swedes defeated HJK Helsinki.

In Finland, the hosts levelled the tie at 2-2 on aggregate through Miro Tenho from an early corner but Anders Christiansen equalised soon after.

Malmo's Veljko Birmancevic and Riku Riski then traded goals in the latter stages of the second half.

Malmo will host Steven Gerrard's team on 3 or 4 August, with the return at Ibrox on 10 August.

Danish midfielder Christiansen and Antonio Colak had scored for Malmo in the first leg, either side of a Roope Riski goal for HJK.

Defending champions Malmo currently top the standings in the Allsvenskan, with nine wins and two draws from their 13 league outings.

Last season, they got through three rounds of qualifying in the Europa League but lost out to Spanish side Granada in the play-off.

Rangers, unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership last term, have reached the last 16 of the Europa League in the past two campaigns.

Malmo are actually the last team Rangers faced on Champions League duty, back in 2011, with Ally McCoist's side beaten 2-1 on aggregate in the third qualifying round.

HJK Helsinki

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Tånnander
  • 16Moren
  • 15Tenho
  • 5O'Shaughnessy
  • 13MurilloSubstituted forRiskiat 77'minutes
  • 24Browne
  • 6Tavares SilvaBooked at 90mins
  • 10LingmanBooked at 45mins
  • 27ValencicBooked at 40mins
  • 11RiskiBooked at 3mins
  • 37TanakaSubstituted forOlusanyaat 85'minutes

  • 4Halsti
  • 7Farinhas Taffner
  • 9Riski
  • 14Dahlström
  • 18Murnane
  • 29Olusanya
  • 31Keto
  • 47Peltola
  • 79Niemelä

Malmö FF

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Dahlin
  • 6Lewicki
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 31Brorsson
  • 4Moisander
  • 20InnocentBooked at 22minsSubstituted forBeijmoat 61'minutes
  • 7RakipSubstituted forLarssonat 61'minutes
  • 32BergetSubstituted forNalicat 72'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 10Christiansen
  • 5RieksSubstituted forBirmancevicat 72'minutes
  • 9Colak

  • 1Ellborg
  • 2Larsson
  • 8Vagic
  • 14Beijmo
  • 17Abubakari
  • 19Birmancevic
  • 22Nalic
  • 24Nielsen
  • 30Johansson
  • 34Björkqvist
  • 37Nanasi
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Home TeamHJK HelsinkiAway TeamMalmö FF
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

  1. Post update

    Match ends, HJK Helsinki 2, Malmö 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, HJK Helsinki 2, Malmö 2.

  3. Booking

    Jair (HJK Helsinki) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, HJK Helsinki. Anthony Olusanya replaces Atomu Tanaka.

  5. Booking

    Adi Nalic (Malmö) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! HJK Helsinki 2, Malmö 2. Riku Riski (HJK Helsinki) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Lingman.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, HJK Helsinki. Riku Riski replaces Luis Carlos Murillo.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! HJK Helsinki 1, Malmö 2. Veljko Birmancevic (Malmö) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonio-Mirko Colak.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Malmö. Veljko Birmancevic replaces Sören Rieks.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Malmö. Adi Nalic replaces Jo Inge Berget.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Malmö. Felix Beijmo replaces Bonke Innocent.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Malmö. Eric Larsson replaces Erdal Rakip.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins HJK Helsinki 1, Malmö 1.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, HJK Helsinki 1, Malmö 1.

  15. Booking

    Lucas Lingman (HJK Helsinki) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Booking

    Filip Valencic (HJK Helsinki) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Booking

    Bonke Innocent (Malmö) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! HJK Helsinki 1, Malmö 1. Anders Christiansen (Malmö) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oscar Lewicki.

  19. Booking

    Roope Riski (HJK Helsinki) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! HJK Helsinki 1, Malmö 0. Miro Tenho (HJK Helsinki) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Lingman.

