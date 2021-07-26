Jonah Ayunga: Morecambe sign Bristol Rovers striker for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Morecambe
Morecambe have signed Bristol Rovers striker Jonah Ayunga for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old scored two goals in 30 appearances in League One last season.
"I'm delighted, Jonah's a boy I've kept tabs on since Bristol Rovers signed him and he has a lot of good attributes," Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson told the club website.
"He is a big, strong boy, he can run in behind, and there are aspects of his game we know we can improve."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.