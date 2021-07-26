Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says new arrival Fashion Sakala has been "an absolute pleasure to work with"

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard praised the "incredible attitude" of Fashion Sakala after the forward scored in Sunday's 2-1 friendly victory over Real Madrid.

The Zambia international, 24, crashed in an equaliser at Ibrox before Cedric Itten struck a late winner.

Rodrygo gave the Spanish giants an early lead, while Nacho was sent off for a second booking on 75 minutes.

"We still need to help him and polish the diamond," said Gerrard of summer signing Sakala.

Talking on RangersTV, external-link the manager added: "There's still loads to come in terms of fitness, in terms of getting him up to speed, in terms of the information we are giving him.

"But one thing I will say is that he's come in with an incredible attitude. He's been an absolute role model to everyone.

"He's come here with energy, he's been bright, wanting to learn and pick up every bit of information. He's smiling, he's enjoying it and he's grateful to be here.

"He's been an absolute pleasure to work with, but there's loads more to come. You can see he's exciting."

Itten, 24, managed just nine starts for Rangers in his debut season but Gerrard picked the Swiss out as "probably the standout attacking player over the course of pre-season".

"He seems more settled in the city now that himself and his girlfriend can get about and socialise a bit more.

"You can see that in his training and performances. He has scored three goals and he certainly looks ready."