Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Inverness CT
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|4
|Raith Rovers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|5
|Dunfermline
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Morton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|7
|Ayr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Kilmarnock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|10
|Arbroath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Celtic suffered their first opening day loss since 1997 as Hearts returned to the Scottish Premiership in style. BBC Scotland takes a look at the key talking points from Tynecastle.
Great Britain win a record eighth swimming medal in Tokyo while Duncan Scott becomes the most decorated British Olympian at a Games.
An incredible comeback, a player replacing a linesman, and an "assassination" attempt - the SPFL's opening day had it all.
"Heartbroken" world number one Seonaid McIntosh says a lack of competition during the Covid-19 pandemic was a major factor in her surprise failure to claim an Olympic medal in Tokyo.
Celtic's lack of planning and scattergun recruitment record is taking a heavy toll on new boss Ange Postecoglou, writes Tom English.
A dark journey followed Olympic swimming success, but Michael Jamieson has found contentment away from the stress and strain of competition, writes Tom English.
In the first of a two-part series, BBC Scotland examines the role of cannabis products in rugby and talks to Finn Russell, Jerome Kaino and Jim Hamilton about how they use it.
All the ins and outs at Scotland's top-flight clubs during the summer transfer window.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland