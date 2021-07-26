Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Brighton will make a £20m move for Celtic striker Osdonne Edouard after Wednesday's Champions League qualifier with FC Midtjylland, while Crystal Palace are also keen on the 23-year-old. (Daily Mail) external-link

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney says Nathan Byrne is "going nowhere" amid suggestions of Celtic interest in the 29-year-old right-back. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic are also keeping tabs on Derby left-back Lee Buchanan, 20, who is on the Glasgow club's extensive list of potential targets. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have fallen short by about £1m in their pursuit of Royal Antwerp defender Aurelio Buto after lodging a bid of just over £2.1m for the 24-year-old. (Ekrem Konur on Twitter) external-link

Kristijan Lovric, the Gorica winger linked with Celtic, is a transfer target for Serie A side Hellas Verona - according to a report in Croatia. (Daily Record) external-link

Leeds United have opened talks with Celtic over centre-half Leo Hjelde, the 18-year-old who spent the second half of last season with Ross County last campaign but has just one year left on his current deal with the Glasgow club. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Ipswich Town are poised to offer Rangers centre-half George Edmundson a permanent deal and that could gazump Derby County's hopes of taking the 24-year-old back for a second spell on loan. (Daily Record) external-link

Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Sunderland are interested taking George Edmundson on loan along with Derby County, where he spent last season, but Rangers would prefer a permanent transfer and Ipswich Town are hoping to come to an agreement with the 23-year-old. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Rotherham are ready to up their offer for St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney but threaten to walk away if the deal is not done this week. (Courier, external-link subscription required)

Summer signing Fashion Sakala says "big things are coming" after netting his first Rangers goal in yesterday's 2-1 friendly win over Real Madrid as the Zambia striker opens up on "stressful" quarantine period. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Wigan Athletic are eyeing up a move for Rangers winger Jordan Jones after the 26-year-old Northern Ireland international impressed on loan to Sunderland last season. (Daily Record, print edition)

Manager Ange Postecoglou says he won't hesitate to continue picking Ryan Christie despite the Celtic attacker attracting interest from across Europe. (Herald) external-link

Rangers centre-half Rhys Breen is poised to join Dunfermline Athletic on a permanent transfer as the 21-year-old returns form a loan spell with Orange County. (Daily Record, print edition)

Motherwell look set to snap up 32-year-old centre-half Juhani Ojala, who has 22 Finland caps but missed out on their Euro 2020 finals squad, with his contract ending with Danish club Vejle. (Daily Record, print edition)