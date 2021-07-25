Scottish League Cup
HeartsHeart of Midlothian17:15Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Venue: Tynecastle Park

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts33007079
2Stirling42118718
3Inverness CT31115504
4Cove Rangers4103610-43
5Peterhead410348-43

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd440091812
2Arbroath43016339
3Kelty Hearts42028536
4Elgin4103512-73
5East Fife400429-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001421212
2Forfar42116518
3Ross County420257-26
4Montrose411246-24
5Brora Rangers400409-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers42205059
2Livingston42117348
3Cowdenbeath420256-16
4Alloa411223-14
5Brechin4103310-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr431070710
2Hamilton42115418
3Albion403148-45
4Edinburgh City411245-14
5Falkirk410369-33

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell43016429
2Queen's Park42113217
3Queen of Sth42029636
4Airdrieonians412145-16
5Annan Athletic401338-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock421156-18
2Stranraer42025326
3Morton412135-26
4East Kilbride41215325
5Clyde411256-15

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline430113589
2St Mirren33007169
3Partick Thistle32016516
4Stenhousemuir4103510-53
5Dumbarton4004212-100
