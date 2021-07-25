Josh Griffiths: Lincoln City sign West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper on loan
Lincoln City
League One club Lincoln City have signed West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Cheltenham Town, making 50 appearances in all competitions as the Robins won the League Two title.
"Going on loan last year was the best thing I could have done as a younger player," he told the club website.
"My first aim for this season is to play as many games as possible."
