EFL Cup
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0
Huddersfield Town win 4-2 on penalties

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Huddersfield Town: Terriers through after EFL Cup penalties

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Lee Nicholls saves from Massimo Luongo
Lee Nicholls, signed by Huddersfield after leaving MK Dons, saves from Massimo Luongo

Huddersfield Town reached round two of the EFL Cup with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Lee Nicholls saved from Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer after the game ended scoreless at Hillsborough.

The Championship side had the chances to win it in the 90 minutes, with Scott High forcing a fine save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the first half.

And Jordan Rhodes headed over against his former club when left unmarked in the box in stoppage-time.

Both clubs are eager to put last season behind them, with Wednesday relegated to League One following a 12-point deduction for breaching EFL rules, and Huddersfield finishing 20th, just six points clear of the bottom three.

The Terriers subsequently released nine players and Wednesday allowed 10 to leave Hillsborough, so there were a number of new faces in both starting line-ups, including both goalkeepers.

Huddersfield dominated possession for much of the game and it took the home team 21 minutes to produce an effort of note - but they lost winger Olamide Shodipo after he pulled up with an injury,

Nicholls had to get down smartly to push away an effort by Wednesday sub Jaden Brown, but saved his real heroics for the shootout.

After the first four spot-kicks were all converted, he saved the next two from Wednesday before Lewis O'Brien found the top corner to seal Huddersfield's victory.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"I thought it was a good team performance over the 90 minutes. There was lots of positivity in our play.

"We asked questions of each other, both teams had chances, both keepers had to make saves, it was a good season opener for us and a good test for us.

"There wasn't much between the teams and we take it on (board) and get ready this week for Charlton.

"Shodipo said to me he could carry on, but it was 50-50. We thought it was more fatigue than anything because he was doing a lot of work, so hopefully over the next 24-48 hours it won't be anything too serious."

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 32HuntBooked at 82mins
  • 6IorfaBooked at 27mins
  • 5Hutchinson
  • 2Palmer
  • 8Adeniran
  • 26Wing
  • 10BannanSubstituted forLuongoat 84'minutes
  • 19GreenSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 75'minutes
  • 13Paterson
  • 7ShodipoSubstituted forBrownat 34'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 15Adedoyin
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 21Luongo
  • 22Dunkley
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 29Hunt

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 26Samuels ColwillBooked at 86mins
  • 3Toffolo
  • 15HighSubstituted forSinaniat 90'minutes
  • 6HoggBooked at 81mins
  • 8O'BrienBooked at 86mins
  • 10KoromaSubstituted forThomasat 57'minutes
  • 25WardBooked at 52minsSubstituted forRhodesat 81'minutes
  • 19Holmes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo Mínguez
  • 9Rhodes
  • 14Ruffels
  • 16Thomas
  • 23Sarr
  • 24Sinani
  • 31Schofield
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0(2), Huddersfield Town 0(4).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0(2), Huddersfield Town 0(4).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0(2), Huddersfield Town 0(4). Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0(2), Huddersfield Town 0(3). Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty saved! Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0(2), Huddersfield Town 0(2). Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0(2), Huddersfield Town 0(1). Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0(1), Huddersfield Town 0(1). Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0(1), Huddersfield Town 0. Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  11. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Sheffield Wednesday 0, Huddersfield Town 0.

  12. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Huddersfield Town 0.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Levi Samuels Colwill (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range is too high following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Massimo Luongo.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Turton with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Huddersfield Town. Sorba Thomas tries a through ball, but Danel Sinani is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Danel Sinani replaces Scott High.

  20. Booking

    Levi Samuels Colwill (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

