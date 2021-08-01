Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Lee Nicholls, signed by Huddersfield after leaving MK Dons, saves from Massimo Luongo

Huddersfield Town reached round two of the EFL Cup with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Lee Nicholls saved from Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer after the game ended scoreless at Hillsborough.

The Championship side had the chances to win it in the 90 minutes, with Scott High forcing a fine save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the first half.

And Jordan Rhodes headed over against his former club when left unmarked in the box in stoppage-time.

Both clubs are eager to put last season behind them, with Wednesday relegated to League One following a 12-point deduction for breaching EFL rules, and Huddersfield finishing 20th, just six points clear of the bottom three.

The Terriers subsequently released nine players and Wednesday allowed 10 to leave Hillsborough, so there were a number of new faces in both starting line-ups, including both goalkeepers.

Huddersfield dominated possession for much of the game and it took the home team 21 minutes to produce an effort of note - but they lost winger Olamide Shodipo after he pulled up with an injury,

Nicholls had to get down smartly to push away an effort by Wednesday sub Jaden Brown, but saved his real heroics for the shootout.

After the first four spot-kicks were all converted, he saved the next two from Wednesday before Lewis O'Brien found the top corner to seal Huddersfield's victory.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"I thought it was a good team performance over the 90 minutes. There was lots of positivity in our play.

"We asked questions of each other, both teams had chances, both keepers had to make saves, it was a good season opener for us and a good test for us.

"There wasn't much between the teams and we take it on (board) and get ready this week for Charlton.

"Shodipo said to me he could carry on, but it was 50-50. We thought it was more fatigue than anything because he was doing a lot of work, so hopefully over the next 24-48 hours it won't be anything too serious."