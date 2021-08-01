Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0(2), Huddersfield Town 0(4).
Huddersfield Town reached round two of the EFL Cup with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Lee Nicholls saved from Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer after the game ended scoreless at Hillsborough.
The Championship side had the chances to win it in the 90 minutes, with Scott High forcing a fine save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the first half.
And Jordan Rhodes headed over against his former club when left unmarked in the box in stoppage-time.
Both clubs are eager to put last season behind them, with Wednesday relegated to League One following a 12-point deduction for breaching EFL rules, and Huddersfield finishing 20th, just six points clear of the bottom three.
The Terriers subsequently released nine players and Wednesday allowed 10 to leave Hillsborough, so there were a number of new faces in both starting line-ups, including both goalkeepers.
Huddersfield dominated possession for much of the game and it took the home team 21 minutes to produce an effort of note - but they lost winger Olamide Shodipo after he pulled up with an injury,
Nicholls had to get down smartly to push away an effort by Wednesday sub Jaden Brown, but saved his real heroics for the shootout.
After the first four spot-kicks were all converted, he saved the next two from Wednesday before Lewis O'Brien found the top corner to seal Huddersfield's victory.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"I thought it was a good team performance over the 90 minutes. There was lots of positivity in our play.
"We asked questions of each other, both teams had chances, both keepers had to make saves, it was a good season opener for us and a good test for us.
"There wasn't much between the teams and we take it on (board) and get ready this week for Charlton.
"Shodipo said to me he could carry on, but it was 50-50. We thought it was more fatigue than anything because he was doing a lot of work, so hopefully over the next 24-48 hours it won't be anything too serious."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 32HuntBooked at 82mins
- 6IorfaBooked at 27mins
- 5Hutchinson
- 2Palmer
- 8Adeniran
- 26Wing
- 10BannanSubstituted forLuongoat 84'minutes
- 19GreenSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 75'minutes
- 13Paterson
- 7ShodipoSubstituted forBrownat 34'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 15Adedoyin
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 21Luongo
- 22Dunkley
- 28Wildsmith
- 29Hunt
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Nicholls
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 26Samuels ColwillBooked at 86mins
- 3Toffolo
- 15HighSubstituted forSinaniat 90'minutes
- 6HoggBooked at 81mins
- 8O'BrienBooked at 86mins
- 10KoromaSubstituted forThomasat 57'minutes
- 25WardBooked at 52minsSubstituted forRhodesat 81'minutes
- 19Holmes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo Mínguez
- 9Rhodes
- 14Ruffels
- 16Thomas
- 23Sarr
- 24Sinani
- 31Schofield
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0(2), Huddersfield Town 0(4).
Post update
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0(2), Huddersfield Town 0(4). Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0(2), Huddersfield Town 0(3). Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0(2), Huddersfield Town 0(2). Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0(2), Huddersfield Town 0(1). Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0(1), Huddersfield Town 0(1). Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0(1), Huddersfield Town 0. Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Sheffield Wednesday 0, Huddersfield Town 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Huddersfield Town 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Levi Samuels Colwill (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Massimo Luongo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Turton with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Sorba Thomas tries a through ball, but Danel Sinani is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Danel Sinani replaces Scott High.
Booking
Levi Samuels Colwill (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.