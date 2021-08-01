Match ends, Motherwell 2, Hibernian 3.
Hibernian twice battled back to claim a thrilling opening win over Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership classic.
Kevin van Veen - on his league debut - and Bevis Mugabi both netted headers for the hosts at Fir Park.
Kyle Magennis and substitute Christian Doidge scrambled in equalisers before Martin Boyle's penalty secured a deserved victory for Jack Ross' side.
It was Hibs' fifth successive opening-day top-flight win, while Motherwell last started with three points in 2016.
The visitors were missing highly-rated left-back Josh Doig, with the 19-year-old on the brink of a move.
Hibs didn't concede a headed goal in last season's Premiership campaign as they finished third behind the Old Firm. Yet they lost two in 17 minutes here as defensive frailty threatened to negate their attacking verve.
Motherwell jolted the visitors to life when the unmarked Van Veen sent a downward header past Matt Macey. The defending was poor, but the whipped left-wing cross from Jake Carroll was terrific.
Hibs responded swiftly and Jamie Murphy's sclaffed shot from a Paul McGinn cutback fell perfectly via a deflection for Magennis to poke into the net.
The pace of the game was unrelenting and Hibs were the more cohesive attacking unit. Paul Hanlon sent a header narrowly too high, then Murphy broke clear to blaze a chip over with goalkeeper Liam Kelly well off his line.
However, it was Motherwell who regained the initiative, with Carroll again the architect. His floated free-kick found Mugabi to head in at the near post, with both Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic and goalkeeper Macey culpable.
Magennis had a strong penalty shout turned down after being barged by Carroll, who enjoyed another stroke of fortune when he grabbed Boyle by the shirt but avoided a second yellow.
Kelly showed why Motherwell were so keen to sign him permanently, producing a stunning fingertip save to deny Murphy as the frantic pace continued after the interval.
Motherwell almost caught Hibs on the counter-attack when Van Veen released fellow striker Kaiyne Woolery, but Macey made a key save.
Hibs' tactical switch, sacrificing holding midfielder Gogic for striker Doidge and going 4-4-2, quickly paid dividends when the Welsh striker slid to to convert the rebound after Kevin Nisbet struck a post.
Nisbet was again pivotal as Hibs finally led for the first time. The striker's shot struck the outstretched hand of Stephen O'Donnell, and Boyle tucked the penalty into the left-hand corner.
Motherwell's Barry Maguire could have provided a final twist in a breathless contest, but fired too high deep into injury time and Hibs could finally relax.
Man of the match - Kevin Nisbet
What did we learn?
This pulsating contest will take some beating for entertainment value. Hibs threw caution to the wind and look primed to build on last season's third-place finish, providing Doig's departure isn't followed by the loss of other prize assets.
Motherwell's spirited showing also offers positives, particularly the scoring debut of Van Veen. The Dutch striker provides a focal point in attack and is nifty with the ball at feet too, with a slaloming second-half run lapped up by the home support.
What did they say?
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I'd like us to have done some things better, from a defensive point of view, but I thought my team were excellent.
"We offered lots of attacking threat and really committed to the game. Kevin van Veen was exceptional."
Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "Even though we were behind at half-time, I was really pleased with what we produced, although we didn't defend our box well enough on two occasions.
"Overall, for us to produce that kind of performance after being involved in Europe on Thursday was brilliant."
What's next?
Hibs are in Europa Conference League qualifying first-leg action at home to Rijeka on Thursday (19:45 BST), while Motherwell are away to St Johnstone in the Premiership next Sunday (15:00).
Player of the match
DoidgeChristian Doidge
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number11Player nameLawlessAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number17Player nameAmaluzorAverage rating
3.67
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number10Player nameBoyleAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number7Player nameMagennisAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number18Player nameMurphyAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number6Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
5.98
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1KellyBooked at 70mins
- 2O'DonnellBooked at 69mins
- 5Mugabi
- 4Lamie
- 3CarrollBooked at 22mins
- 16SlatteryBooked at 31minsSubstituted forAmaluzorat 74'minutes
- 22Donnelly
- 6Maguire
- 7WoolerySubstituted forLawlessat 84'minutes
- 9van VeenBooked at 55mins
- 32Watt
Substitutes
- 11Lawless
- 12Fox
- 14Ojala
- 15O'Connor
- 17Amaluzor
- 19McGinley
- 20Crawford
Hibernian
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Macey
- 6McGinn
- 5PorteousBooked at 76mins
- 4HanlonBooked at 48mins
- 16StevensonBooked at 59mins
- 11Newell
- 13GogicSubstituted forDoidgeat 54'minutes
- 10Boyle
- 7MagennisSubstituted forCampbellat 84'minutes
- 18MurphySubstituted forDoyle-Hayesat 65'minutes
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 9Doidge
- 17MacKay
- 21Dabrowski
- 22Doyle-Hayes
- 23Allan
- 24McGregor
- 32Campbell
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 2,540
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Hibernian 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Barry Maguire (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Lawless.
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Post update
Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jake Carroll.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Doidge.
Post update
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).
Post update
Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Campbell with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Barry Maguire.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Steven Lawless replaces Kaiyne Woolery.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Josh Campbell replaces Kyle Magennis.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tony Watt (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Carroll.
Booking
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).
Post update
Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
