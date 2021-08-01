Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Martin Boyle's penalty was enough to earn Hibs the win

Hibernian twice battled back to claim a thrilling opening win over Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership classic.

Kevin van Veen - on his league debut - and Bevis Mugabi both netted headers for the hosts at Fir Park.

Kyle Magennis and substitute Christian Doidge scrambled in equalisers before Martin Boyle's penalty secured a deserved victory for Jack Ross' side.

It was Hibs' fifth successive opening-day top-flight win, while Motherwell last started with three points in 2016.

The visitors were missing highly-rated left-back Josh Doig, with the 19-year-old on the brink of a move.

Hibs didn't concede a headed goal in last season's Premiership campaign as they finished third behind the Old Firm. Yet they lost two in 17 minutes here as defensive frailty threatened to negate their attacking verve.

Motherwell jolted the visitors to life when the unmarked Van Veen sent a downward header past Matt Macey. The defending was poor, but the whipped left-wing cross from Jake Carroll was terrific.

Hibs responded swiftly and Jamie Murphy's sclaffed shot from a Paul McGinn cutback fell perfectly via a deflection for Magennis to poke into the net.

The pace of the game was unrelenting and Hibs were the more cohesive attacking unit. Paul Hanlon sent a header narrowly too high, then Murphy broke clear to blaze a chip over with goalkeeper Liam Kelly well off his line.

However, it was Motherwell who regained the initiative, with Carroll again the architect. His floated free-kick found Mugabi to head in at the near post, with both Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic and goalkeeper Macey culpable.

Magennis had a strong penalty shout turned down after being barged by Carroll, who enjoyed another stroke of fortune when he grabbed Boyle by the shirt but avoided a second yellow.

Kelly showed why Motherwell were so keen to sign him permanently, producing a stunning fingertip save to deny Murphy as the frantic pace continued after the interval.

Motherwell almost caught Hibs on the counter-attack when Van Veen released fellow striker Kaiyne Woolery, but Macey made a key save.

Hibs' tactical switch, sacrificing holding midfielder Gogic for striker Doidge and going 4-4-2, quickly paid dividends when the Welsh striker slid to to convert the rebound after Kevin Nisbet struck a post.

Nisbet was again pivotal as Hibs finally led for the first time. The striker's shot struck the outstretched hand of Stephen O'Donnell, and Boyle tucked the penalty into the left-hand corner.

Motherwell's Barry Maguire could have provided a final twist in a breathless contest, but fired too high deep into injury time and Hibs could finally relax.

Man of the match - Kevin Nisbet

The striker was unlucky not to score and his link-up play and touch stood out

What did we learn?

This pulsating contest will take some beating for entertainment value. Hibs threw caution to the wind and look primed to build on last season's third-place finish, providing Doig's departure isn't followed by the loss of other prize assets.

Motherwell's spirited showing also offers positives, particularly the scoring debut of Van Veen. The Dutch striker provides a focal point in attack and is nifty with the ball at feet too, with a slaloming second-half run lapped up by the home support.

What did they say?

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I'd like us to have done some things better, from a defensive point of view, but I thought my team were excellent.

"We offered lots of attacking threat and really committed to the game. Kevin van Veen was exceptional."

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "Even though we were behind at half-time, I was really pleased with what we produced, although we didn't defend our box well enough on two occasions.

"Overall, for us to produce that kind of performance after being involved in Europe on Thursday was brilliant."

What's next?

Hibs are in Europa Conference League qualifying first-leg action at home to Rijeka on Thursday (19:45 BST), while Motherwell are away to St Johnstone in the Premiership next Sunday (15:00).

Player of the match Doidge Christian Doidge with an average of 7.11 Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell

Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian Motherwell Avg Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 6.31 Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 5.92 Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 5.77 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 5.70 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 5.69 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 5.68 Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 5.52 Squad number 6 Player name Maguire Average rating 5.51 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 5.46 Squad number 3 Player name Carroll Average rating 5.41 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 5.37 Squad number 11 Player name Lawless Average rating 4.94 Squad number 17 Player name Amaluzor Average rating 3.67 Hibernian Avg Squad number 9 Player name Doidge Average rating 7.11 Squad number 15 Player name Nisbet Average rating 6.94 Squad number 10 Player name Boyle Average rating 6.84 Squad number 7 Player name Magennis Average rating 6.55 Squad number 11 Player name Newell Average rating 6.50 Squad number 18 Player name Murphy Average rating 6.45 Squad number 22 Player name Doyle-Hayes Average rating 6.37 Squad number 16 Player name Stevenson Average rating 6.34 Squad number 4 Player name Hanlon Average rating 6.28 Squad number 32 Player name Campbell Average rating 6.25 Squad number 1 Player name Macey Average rating 6.16 Squad number 5 Player name Porteous Average rating 6.10 Squad number 6 Player name McGinn Average rating 5.98 Squad number 13 Player name Gogic Average rating 5.98