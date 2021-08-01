Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen began the Scottish Premiership season with a dominant win over Dundee United at Pittodrie.

After no wins or goals in four attempts against United last term, Stephen Glass' side made amends against their north-east rivals.

Jonny Hayes nudged the hosts ahead after United failed to deal with a long ball, and Christian Ramirez headed in after fine play by Calvin Ramsay.

And they were rarely troubled defensively against a limp United.

It gives Aberdeen a confidence boost before Thursday's Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie with Iceland's Breidablik.

However, the defeat continues United's opening-day woes, with the Tannadice side having failed to start the top-flight season with a win since 2014.

If there was a fixture that was due goals, it was this one. There had been just one in three league games last term, though United's best performance of the campaign had come in a 3-0 Scottish Cup stroll at Pittodrie.

Thomas Courts' side needed a similar performance in their curtain raiser. However, the early game plan was clear - frustrate the home side.

Aberdeen were dominating possession but struggling to find a way through the sea of white shirts. It took until the 27th minute for a shot on target for either side, but it was one that found the net.

Lewis Ferguson played a long ball into the path of Hayes, who had been given the freedom of Pittodrie. United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist knocked him off his feet as he belatedly rushed out but the Dons winger had done enough to trundle the ball over the line.

Both sides had chances on the stroke of half-time. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas' ball across goal almost picked out Hayes at the back post, then Liam Smith swung a ball in for Ian Harkes to bullet a diving header wide from six yards out.

The visitors were finally showing more of an attacking intent, but quickly into the second half Aberdeen extinguished the fight-back with the second goal.

Ramsay, a day after his 18th birthday, sold Mark Reynolds an outrageous dummy on the right and delivered a cross right on the money for Ramirez to head home.

Aberdeen went looking for more but were still finding it hard to get shots on target; Jack Mackenzie's deflected shot from distance gave Siegrist little trouble.

United made changes to try and change the flow of the game. Harkes had a shot from distance easily saved and Logan Chalmers shot high and wide, but they rarely looked like mounting a comeback.

Man of the match - Calvin Ramsay

What did we learn?

Aberdeen had plenty of the ball and looked assured in possession, but it wasn't chance after chance with a stuffy United in front of them. Regardless, they showed enough quality to more than earn the three points.

United began the game far too deep, and it took the opening goal for them to begin to show what they could do in the opposition half. On this evidence, it could be a long season ahead.

What's next?

Aberdeen are in Iceland on Thursday in the first leg against Breidablik (20:00 BST), before travelling to Livingston on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership (15:00). United host Rangers on Saturday (12:30).

