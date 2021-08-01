Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Dundee United 0.
Aberdeen began the Scottish Premiership season with a dominant win over Dundee United at Pittodrie.
After no wins or goals in four attempts against United last term, Stephen Glass' side made amends against their north-east rivals.
Jonny Hayes nudged the hosts ahead after United failed to deal with a long ball, and Christian Ramirez headed in after fine play by Calvin Ramsay.
And they were rarely troubled defensively against a limp United.
It gives Aberdeen a confidence boost before Thursday's Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie with Iceland's Breidablik.
However, the defeat continues United's opening-day woes, with the Tannadice side having failed to start the top-flight season with a win since 2014.
If there was a fixture that was due goals, it was this one. There had been just one in three league games last term, though United's best performance of the campaign had come in a 3-0 Scottish Cup stroll at Pittodrie.
Thomas Courts' side needed a similar performance in their curtain raiser. However, the early game plan was clear - frustrate the home side.
Aberdeen were dominating possession but struggling to find a way through the sea of white shirts. It took until the 27th minute for a shot on target for either side, but it was one that found the net.
Lewis Ferguson played a long ball into the path of Hayes, who had been given the freedom of Pittodrie. United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist knocked him off his feet as he belatedly rushed out but the Dons winger had done enough to trundle the ball over the line.
Both sides had chances on the stroke of half-time. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas' ball across goal almost picked out Hayes at the back post, then Liam Smith swung a ball in for Ian Harkes to bullet a diving header wide from six yards out.
The visitors were finally showing more of an attacking intent, but quickly into the second half Aberdeen extinguished the fight-back with the second goal.
Ramsay, a day after his 18th birthday, sold Mark Reynolds an outrageous dummy on the right and delivered a cross right on the money for Ramirez to head home.
Aberdeen went looking for more but were still finding it hard to get shots on target; Jack Mackenzie's deflected shot from distance gave Siegrist little trouble.
United made changes to try and change the flow of the game. Harkes had a shot from distance easily saved and Logan Chalmers shot high and wide, but they rarely looked like mounting a comeback.
Man of the match - Calvin Ramsay
What did we learn?
Aberdeen had plenty of the ball and looked assured in possession, but it wasn't chance after chance with a stuffy United in front of them. Regardless, they showed enough quality to more than earn the three points.
United began the game far too deep, and it took the opening goal for them to begin to show what they could do in the opposition half. On this evidence, it could be a long season ahead.
What's next?
Aberdeen are in Iceland on Thursday in the first leg against Breidablik (20:00 BST), before travelling to Livingston on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership (15:00). United host Rangers on Saturday (12:30).
Player of the match
RamsayCalvin Ramsay
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameRamsayAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-ThomasAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number15Player nameMcGeouchAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number18Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number21Player nameGurrAverage rating
6.16
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number18Player nameButcherAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number24Player nameShanklandAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number6Player nameReynoldsAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number17Player nameRobsonAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number11Player nameChalmersAverage rating
3.69
- Squad number26Player nameMochrieAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number66Player nameFuchsAverage rating
3.58
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lewis
- 22Ramsay
- 2McCrorie
- 4Considine
- 3MacKenzie
- 16OjoSubstituted forGurrat 89'minutes
- 19FergusonBooked at 59mins
- 8Brown
- 17HayesSubstituted forMcLennanat 67'minutes
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 9RamírezSubstituted forMcGeouchat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gallagher
- 10McGinn
- 15McGeouch
- 18McLennan
- 20Jenks
- 21Gurr
- 25Woods
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Siegrist
- 12EdwardsBooked at 19mins
- 4Mulgrew
- 6ReynoldsSubstituted forFuchsat 58'minutes
- 2Smith
- 23Harkes
- 18ButcherBooked at 37mins
- 10ClarkSubstituted forChalmersat 58'minutes
- 17Robson
- 8Pawlett
- 24ShanklandBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMochrieat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Spörle
- 11Chalmers
- 16Carson
- 20Neilson
- 22Freeman
- 26Mochrie
- 66Fuchs
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, Dundee United 0.
Post update
Foul by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen).
Post update
Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.
Post update
Offside, Dundee United. Benjamin Siegrist tries a through ball, but Peter Pawlett is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).
Post update
Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Jack Gurr replaces Funso Ojo because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).
Post update
Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pawlett with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Funso Ojo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.
Post update
Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen).
Post update
Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Brown (Aberdeen).
Post update
Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
