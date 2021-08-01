Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen2Dundee UtdDundee United0

Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee United: Dominant hosts ease to win

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Christian Ramirez (right) heads in Aberdeen's second goal
Christian Ramirez (right) headed in Aberdeen's second goal

Aberdeen began the Scottish Premiership season with a dominant win over Dundee United at Pittodrie.

After no wins or goals in four attempts against United last term, Stephen Glass' side made amends against their north-east rivals.

Jonny Hayes nudged the hosts ahead after United failed to deal with a long ball, and Christian Ramirez headed in after fine play by Calvin Ramsay.

And they were rarely troubled defensively against a limp United.

It gives Aberdeen a confidence boost before Thursday's Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie with Iceland's Breidablik.

However, the defeat continues United's opening-day woes, with the Tannadice side having failed to start the top-flight season with a win since 2014.

If there was a fixture that was due goals, it was this one. There had been just one in three league games last term, though United's best performance of the campaign had come in a 3-0 Scottish Cup stroll at Pittodrie.

Thomas Courts' side needed a similar performance in their curtain raiser. However, the early game plan was clear - frustrate the home side.

Aberdeen were dominating possession but struggling to find a way through the sea of white shirts. It took until the 27th minute for a shot on target for either side, but it was one that found the net.

Lewis Ferguson played a long ball into the path of Hayes, who had been given the freedom of Pittodrie. United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist knocked him off his feet as he belatedly rushed out but the Dons winger had done enough to trundle the ball over the line.

Both sides had chances on the stroke of half-time. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas' ball across goal almost picked out Hayes at the back post, then Liam Smith swung a ball in for Ian Harkes to bullet a diving header wide from six yards out.

The visitors were finally showing more of an attacking intent, but quickly into the second half Aberdeen extinguished the fight-back with the second goal.

Ramsay, a day after his 18th birthday, sold Mark Reynolds an outrageous dummy on the right and delivered a cross right on the money for Ramirez to head home.

Aberdeen went looking for more but were still finding it hard to get shots on target; Jack Mackenzie's deflected shot from distance gave Siegrist little trouble.

United made changes to try and change the flow of the game. Harkes had a shot from distance easily saved and Logan Chalmers shot high and wide, but they rarely looked like mounting a comeback.

Man of the match - Calvin Ramsay

Dundee United's Nicky Clark and Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay
Ramsay (right) impressed for Aberdeen at right back and delivered a fine ball for the second goal

What did we learn?

Aberdeen had plenty of the ball and looked assured in possession, but it wasn't chance after chance with a stuffy United in front of them. Regardless, they showed enough quality to more than earn the three points.

United began the game far too deep, and it took the opening goal for them to begin to show what they could do in the opposition half. On this evidence, it could be a long season ahead.

What's next?

Aberdeen are in Iceland on Thursday in the first leg against Breidablik (20:00 BST), before travelling to Livingston on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership (15:00). United host Rangers on Saturday (12:30).

Player of the match

RamsayCalvin Ramsay

with an average of 7.84

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number22Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    7.84

  2. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    7.82

  3. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    7.78

  4. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    7.57

  5. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    7.49

  6. Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-Thomas
    Average rating

    7.32

  7. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    7.30

  8. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    7.29

  9. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    7.14

  10. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    6.99

  11. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.63

  12. Squad number15Player nameMcGeouch
    Average rating

    6.54

  13. Squad number18Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    6.41

  14. Squad number21Player nameGurr
    Average rating

    6.16

Dundee United

  1. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    5.99

  2. Squad number18Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    4.32

  3. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    4.19

  4. Squad number24Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    4.18

  5. Squad number6Player nameReynolds
    Average rating

    4.17

  6. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    4.15

  7. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    4.14

  8. Squad number17Player nameRobson
    Average rating

    4.14

  9. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    3.90

  10. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    3.89

  11. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    3.83

  12. Squad number11Player nameChalmers
    Average rating

    3.69

  13. Squad number26Player nameMochrie
    Average rating

    3.67

  14. Squad number66Player nameFuchs
    Average rating

    3.58

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 22Ramsay
  • 2McCrorie
  • 4Considine
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 16OjoSubstituted forGurrat 89'minutes
  • 19FergusonBooked at 59mins
  • 8Brown
  • 17HayesSubstituted forMcLennanat 67'minutes
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 9RamírezSubstituted forMcGeouchat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gallagher
  • 10McGinn
  • 15McGeouch
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Jenks
  • 21Gurr
  • 25Woods

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Siegrist
  • 12EdwardsBooked at 19mins
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 6ReynoldsSubstituted forFuchsat 58'minutes
  • 2Smith
  • 23Harkes
  • 18ButcherBooked at 37mins
  • 10ClarkSubstituted forChalmersat 58'minutes
  • 17Robson
  • 8Pawlett
  • 24ShanklandBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMochrieat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 11Chalmers
  • 16Carson
  • 20Neilson
  • 22Freeman
  • 26Mochrie
  • 66Fuchs
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Dundee United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, Dundee United 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen).

  4. Post update

    Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Benjamin Siegrist tries a through ball, but Peter Pawlett is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

  8. Post update

    Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Jack Gurr replaces Funso Ojo because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).

  13. Post update

    Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pawlett with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Funso Ojo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen).

  18. Post update

    Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott Brown (Aberdeen).

  20. Post update

    Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers11003033
2Aberdeen11002023
3Hearts11002113
4Motherwell11002113
5Dundee10102201
6St Mirren10102201
7Ross County10100001
8St Johnstone10100001
9Celtic100112-10
10Hibernian100112-10
11Dundee Utd100102-20
12Livingston100103-30
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport