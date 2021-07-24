Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Harry Wilson (left) was part of the Wales squad at Euro 2020

Fulham have signed Liverpool attacking midfielder Harry Wilson and former Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Wales international Wilson, 24, joins the Championship club in a move understood to be worth about £12m on a deal that could last until 2026.

Argentine Gazzaniga, 29, has signed a two-year deal after being released by Tottenham earlier this summer.

He moved to Spurs from Southampton in 2017, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish side Elche.

"The ambition of the club to get back into the Premier League appealed to me as that's where we all want to be," Wilson said.

Wilson also spent last season on loan - at Cardiff City - and was part of his country's squad at Euro 2020.

He made 38 appearances for the Welsh club and three substitute appearances at the European Championship, where he was sent off in the last-16 defeat by Denmark.

Wilson made only two senior appearances for Liverpool, starting one League Cup game and coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup.

He has also had loan spells at Crewe Alexandra, Hull City, Derby County and Bournemouth during his time with the Anfield club.

Benfica previously made an approach for Wilson but initial talks broke down over the valuation of the player.

The Reds rejected a bid of about £11m for Wilson from Burnley last summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.