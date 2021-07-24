Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Returning loanee Jesse Lingard's scored Manchester United's opener

Premier League Manchester United were beaten 4-2 by Championship side QPR in a pre-season friendly at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The visitors went into the break level after Jesse Lingard's opener was cancelled out by Charlie Austin.

A Lyndon Dykes double and a long-range stunner from Moses Odubajo saw QPR go 4-1 up in the second half, as they scored three times in seven minutes.

Teenager Anthony Elanga, 19, stroked in a consolation goal for United late on.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has just signed a new deal keeping him at United until 2024, fielded a young side led by fringe players such as Juan Mata and Dan James, with many senior players still unavailable after international duty.

The Reds were also without Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, who is likely to miss the start of the season with an ankle injury, or new £73m signing Jadon Sancho.

Elsewhere, goals from Callum Chambers, Nicolas Pepe, Folarin Balogun and Alexandre Lacazette saw Arsenal seal their first win of their pre-season, 4-1 against Millwall,

The friendly was arranged hastily after the Gunners were unable to travel to a tournament in the US because of positive Covid tests in their camp.

West Ham's unbeaten pre-season run continued as they thrashed Celtic 6-2 away from home and Aston Villa forward Wesley was sent off for headbutting Nick Powell in a 2-0 defeat at Stoke City.

A Wilfred Zaha penalty saw Crystal Palace win 1-0 at Ipswich Town, while Wolves also managed a 1-0 victory over La Liga side Real Betis at their Spanish training camp.

Leicester City's trip to Burton, Watford's home game against West Brom and Brighton's friendly against Rangers at Ibrox all ended goalless, while Burnley won 2-0 away at Oldham Athletic.