Stefan Johansen scored four goals 21 in appearances for QPR last season

QPR have signed midfielder Stefan Johansen from Championship rivals Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old was on loan for four months last season and played a key role as the club climbed out of relegation trouble to finish ninth.

"It is great to be back," Johansen told the club website. external-link "This is a good fit.

"When the gaffer brought me in last season, I felt the way I play suits the way he wants to play. He has played a big part in making this permanent."

Charlie Austin, Sam Field and Jordy de Wijs, who were also on loan last season, have all been signed on permanent deals.

"It has been a great transfer window for the club," Norway international Johansen said. "You want to keep building on what you did last season.

"Everyone knows how tough the league is. It's all about getting a squad together which will hopefully find consistency over a full season.

"We have to get into that rhythm that we had in the last part of last season - and then see where that takes us."

Manager Mark Warburton added: "The impact he had here last season, both on and off the pitch, was evident for all to see. He is proven at international level and has quality in abundance.

"It has taken a lot of work from a lot of people to get this across the line, so it is fantastic that the process has proved fruitful. This is a huge signing for us."

