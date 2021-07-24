Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Callum Slattery was named on the Motherwell bench on Saturday

Motherwell have signed midfielder Callum Slattery from Southampton for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who has agreed a three-year contract, is a product of the Premier League club's academy but has only made four appearances.

Englishman Slattery ended last season on loan to Gillingham, playing seven times for the League One side.

Well manager Graham Alexander described him as "a young player with so much potential".

"We believe he'll add real quality to our midfield," he told his club website. "He's already played in the Premier League and we know he can be a real asset for us on the pitch.

"We've been speaking with him for a while now and it's great that we finally have him here."

Slattery, who also played five times on loan to De Graafschap in the Dutch second tier in 2020, was named on the bench for Motherwell's League Cup game against Annan Athletic on Saturday.

