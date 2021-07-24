Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Toby Alderweireld joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid for £11.4m in 2015

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is in talks with Qatari club Al-Duhail.

The Belgian, who joined Spurs in 2015, is understood to have flown to Doha for further discussions over a move.

Tottenham are thought to want £13m for the centre-back, 32.

Alderweireld's contract runs to 2023, but the club's new technical director Fabio Paratici, together with manager Nuno Espirito Santo, is in the process of reshaping the squad.

Alderweireld has played 236 games for Spurs and won 113 caps for his country. He was part of the Belgium squad that lost to Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Al-Duhail are one of Qatar's most successful clubs in recent times, winning the title seven times in the last decade. They are managed by former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi.