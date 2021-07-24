Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Justin Amaluzor scored Motherwell's opener against Annan

Second-tier Arbroath, Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers have joined top-flight Dundee, Livingston and Motherwell in progressing in the Scottish League Cup.

Killie beat Stranraer 2-1 while Rovers beat Alloa on penalties after a 0-0 draw as Dundee beat Forfar 5-2 and Motherwell defeated Annan 2-0.

Ayr also progress as a group winners after being awarded a 3-0 win against Falkirk, who could not fulfil the game.

Arbroath and Livi are two of the three best group runners-up.

Dick Campbell's side beat Kelty Hearts 3-2 and Livingston were 3-1 winners over Cowdenbeath, edging out other sides on eight points with a better goal difference.

The final runner-up will come from Group H, which concludes on Sunday when St Mirren host Partick Thilste (15:00 BST).

Hearts, already through with Dundee United in midweek, conclude against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Sunday (17:15).

Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibernian, Rangers and holders St Johnstone enter at the second-round stage and will be seeded along with the three best group winners, which will be finalised on Sunday.