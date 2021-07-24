Scottish League Cup
LivingstonLivingston15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts33007079
2Stirling311156-15
3Inverness CT31115504
4Peterhead310235-23
5Cove Rangers4103610-43

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd440091812
2Kelty Hearts32016246
3Arbroath32013126
4East Fife300306-60
5Elgin3003210-80

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee33009099
2Forfar32104048
3Montrose31113214
4Ross County310216-53
5Brora Rangers400409-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers32105057
2Cowdenbeath32014316
3Livingston31114225
4Alloa310223-13
5Brechin4103310-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32104047
2Hamilton32013216
3Edinburgh City411245-14
4Albion302126-44
5Falkirk31026603

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park42113217
2Airdrieonians31203126
3Motherwell32014406
4Queen of Sth31025503
5Annan Athletic301236-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stranraer32014136
2East Kilbride41215325
3Clyde31114405
4Kilmarnock311135-25
5Morton302114-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren33007169
2Dunfermline32019456
3Partick Thistle32016516
4Stenhousemuir310246-23
5Dumbarton4004212-100
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories