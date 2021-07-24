Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|9
|2
|Stirling
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|3
|Inverness CT
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|4
|Peterhead
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|5
|Cove Rangers
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|12
|2
|Kelty Hearts
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Arbroath
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|4
|East Fife
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|5
|Elgin
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|9
|2
|Forfar
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|8
|3
|Montrose
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Ross County
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|3
|5
|Brora Rangers
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|9
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|7
|2
|Cowdenbeath
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Livingston
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Alloa
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|5
|Brechin
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Hamilton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|3
|Edinburgh City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|4
|Albion
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|4
|5
|Falkirk
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|7
|2
|Airdrieonians
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Motherwell
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|4
|Queen of Sth
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|3
|5
|Annan Athletic
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stranraer
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|6
|2
|East Kilbride
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|2
|5
|3
|Clyde
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|4
|Kilmarnock
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|5
|5
|Morton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|9
|2
|Dunfermline
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4
|5
|6
|3
|Partick Thistle
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|6
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|5
|Dumbarton
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|12
|-10
|0