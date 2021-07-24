Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Dundee and Forfar are vying to go through to the knockout stage as group winners

Dundee's concluding Scottish League Cup group game at home to Forfar is going ahead despite the hosts reporting that a player tested positive for Covid-19.

The Premiership club say the individual and "a number of other players" are isolating "while the clinicians carry out their investigations".

Dundee's statement came less than three hours before the 15:00 BST kick-off.

The game at Dens Park will decide the Group C winner, with Dundee a point above the visitors.

Forfar are currently the best-placed second-top side with the best three from the eight groups progressing to the knock-out stage.

Dundee and Forfar have both benefited by being handed 3-0 wins after Ross County were unable to field a side because of a Covid outbreak.

There are 13 League Cup ties on Saturday and two on Sunday.