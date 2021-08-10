Last updated on .From the section Premier League

It's almost the impossible question - but who is your favourite Premier League forward?

Some of the world's best attacking talent have plied their trade in England's top flight since the birth of the Premier League in 1992 and we want you to choose your favourite of them all.

BBC Sport journalists have shortlisted 48 players, who will face off in a knockout competition until you pick the ultimate winner.

To be included on the shortlist, players must have scored at least 15 goals in one season, while their impact, longevity and accolades have also been taken into account.

Sixteen groups of three have been randomly drawn from a hat, with the winners of each group moving into a head-to-head last-16 knockout.

BBC Sport wants you to vote for your winners in this page while we run a live text commentary to share the results from each round and people's memories of the strikers on Wednesday, using #bbcfootball.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

