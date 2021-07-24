Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Pierluigi Gollini kept 13 clean sheets in all competitions for Atalanta last season

Tottenham have brought in Atalanta keeper Pierluigi Gollini on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy as he becomes their first signing of the Nuno Espirito Santo era.

The option to buy the 26-year-old is thought to be for 15m euros (£12.9m).

Gollini played 20 times for Aston Villa in the Championship in 2016 before joining Atalanta, where he has been number one for the past three seasons.

He has one cap for Italy but missed out on selection for Euro 2020.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.