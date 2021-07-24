Tottenham sign Atalanta keeper Pierluigi Gollini on loan with option to buy
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Tottenham have brought in Atalanta keeper Pierluigi Gollini on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy as he becomes their first signing of the Nuno Espirito Santo era.
The option to buy the 26-year-old is thought to be for 15m euros (£12.9m).
Gollini played 20 times for Aston Villa in the Championship in 2016 before joining Atalanta, where he has been number one for the past three seasons.
He has one cap for Italy but missed out on selection for Euro 2020.
