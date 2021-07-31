Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0StirlingStirling Albion1

Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marshall
  • 2Lyon
  • 5Crighton
  • 4Jamieson
  • 3MillsBooked at 43mins
  • 7ForbesBooked at 80mins
  • 14Christie
  • 6WedderburnBooked at 29minsSubstituted forBrownat 83'minutes
  • 12LyonSubstituted forTierneyat 83'minutes
  • 9OrrSubstituted forO'Reillyat 67'minutes
  • 10Thomson

Substitutes

  • 11Brown
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 17Anderson
  • 18Coll
  • 19Graham
  • 20Wilson
  • 22Tierney
  • 24Reid

Stirling

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Currie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregorBooked at 67mins
  • 4Banner
  • 3McNiff
  • 6LairdSubstituted forCumminsat 78'minutes
  • 8RobertsSubstituted forGrantat 69'minutes
  • 10LeitchBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMooreat 79'minutes
  • 11FlanaganBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBikeyat 90+4'minutes
  • 23MackinBooked at 90mins
  • 7Carrick

Substitutes

  • 9Bikey
  • 12Cummins
  • 14Summers
  • 15Johnston
  • 16Grant
  • 17Law
  • 19Moore
  • 20Heaver
  • 21Greenhorn
Referee:
Dan McFarlane

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Bikey replaces Nathan Flanagan.

  4. Dismissal

    Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) is shown the red card.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Tierney (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir).

  9. Post update

    Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ryan Tierney replaces James Lyon.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Adam Brown replaces Nat Wedderburn.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion).

  14. Post update

    Ross Lyon (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) header from the right side of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

  17. Booking

    Ross Forbes (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ross Forbes (Stenhousemuir).

  20. Post update

    Ray Grant (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

