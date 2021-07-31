Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Marshall
- 2Lyon
- 5Crighton
- 4Jamieson
- 3MillsBooked at 43mins
- 7ForbesBooked at 80mins
- 14Christie
- 6WedderburnBooked at 29minsSubstituted forBrownat 83'minutes
- 12LyonSubstituted forTierneyat 83'minutes
- 9OrrSubstituted forO'Reillyat 67'minutes
- 10Thomson
Substitutes
- 11Brown
- 16O'Reilly
- 17Anderson
- 18Coll
- 19Graham
- 20Wilson
- 22Tierney
- 24Reid
Stirling
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Currie
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregorBooked at 67mins
- 4Banner
- 3McNiff
- 6LairdSubstituted forCumminsat 78'minutes
- 8RobertsSubstituted forGrantat 69'minutes
- 10LeitchBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMooreat 79'minutes
- 11FlanaganBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBikeyat 90+4'minutes
- 23MackinBooked at 90mins
- 7Carrick
Substitutes
- 9Bikey
- 12Cummins
- 14Summers
- 15Johnston
- 16Grant
- 17Law
- 19Moore
- 20Heaver
- 21Greenhorn
- Referee:
- Dan McFarlane
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Bikey replaces Nathan Flanagan.
Dismissal
Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) is shown the red card.
Post update
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Tierney (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Post update
Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ryan Tierney replaces James Lyon.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Adam Brown replaces Nat Wedderburn.
Post update
Foul by Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Ross Lyon (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) header from the right side of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Ross Forbes (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Forbes (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Ray Grant (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.