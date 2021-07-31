Scottish League Two
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts2CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0

Kelty Hearts v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Jamieson
  • 14Philp
  • 6Forster
  • 25O'Ware
  • 3PeggieSubstituted forMcNabat 87'minutes
  • 12Tidser
  • 8ReillySubstituted forHooperat 59'minutes
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 10Barjonas
  • 7CardleSubstituted forRussellat 87'minutes
  • 22AgyemanSubstituted forBiabiat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Black
  • 4Hill
  • 5Hooper
  • 15Russell
  • 16McNab
  • 20Donaldson
  • 21Biabi

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gill
  • 2MullenBooked at 77mins
  • 5BarrBooked at 49mins
  • 4Todd
  • 3Thomson
  • 7Buchanan
  • 8Hutton
  • 6MillerSubstituted forCoulsonat 77'minutes
  • 11Barr
  • 9RentonBooked at 50mins
  • 10Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 12Clarke
  • 14Swann
  • 15Collins
  • 16Mahady
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Coulson
  • 19Pollock
  • 20Watson
Referee:
Calum Scott
Attendance:
1,202

Match Stats

Home TeamKelty HeartsAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kelty Hearts 2, Cowdenbeath 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kelty Hearts 2, Cowdenbeath 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Botti Biabi (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Cameron Russell replaces Joe Cardle.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Robbie McNab replaces Reis Peggie.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Quinn Coulson (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott Hooper (Kelty Hearts).

  11. Post update

    Quinn Coulson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jordon Forster.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).

  14. Post update

    Quinn Coulson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Quinn Coulson replaces Kyle Miller.

  19. Booking

    Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.

