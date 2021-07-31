Kelty Hearts v Cowdenbeath

Match ends, Kelty Hearts 2, Cowdenbeath 0.
Line-ups
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Jamieson
- 14Philp
- 6Forster
- 25O'Ware
- 3PeggieSubstituted forMcNabat 87'minutes
- 12Tidser
- 8ReillySubstituted forHooperat 59'minutes
- 11Higginbotham
- 10Barjonas
- 7CardleSubstituted forRussellat 87'minutes
- 22AgyemanSubstituted forBiabiat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Black
- 4Hill
- 5Hooper
- 15Russell
- 16McNab
- 20Donaldson
- 21Biabi
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gill
- 2MullenBooked at 77mins
- 5BarrBooked at 49mins
- 4Todd
- 3Thomson
- 7Buchanan
- 8Hutton
- 6MillerSubstituted forCoulsonat 77'minutes
- 11Barr
- 9RentonBooked at 50mins
- 10Buchanan
Substitutes
- 12Clarke
- 14Swann
- 15Collins
- 16Mahady
- 17McGurn
- 18Coulson
- 19Pollock
- 20Watson
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
- Attendance:
- 1,202
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kelty Hearts 2, Cowdenbeath 0.
Attempt missed. Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Botti Biabi (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts).
Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Cameron Russell replaces Joe Cardle.
Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Robbie McNab replaces Reis Peggie.
Attempt missed. Quinn Coulson (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Scott Hooper (Kelty Hearts).
Quinn Coulson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jordon Forster.
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).
Quinn Coulson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Quinn Coulson replaces Kyle Miller.
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.