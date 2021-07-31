Albion Rovers v Edinburgh City

Match ends, Albion Rovers 2, Edinburgh City 0.
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Binnie
- 2Lynas
- 4El-Zubaidi
- 5Robinson
- 3Leslie
- 7Wilson
- 8Wilson
- 6McKernon
- 11ReillySubstituted forRobertsat 68'minutes
- 9Doherty
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12B
- 14Roberts
- 15Fernie
- 16Fee
- 17Smith
- 18Dolan
- 19Wilson
- 20Stevenson
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Goodfellow
- 6Reekie
- 24ToshneySubstituted forBronskyat 61'minutes
- 3McIntyre
- 14Crane
- 4JardineSubstituted forRobertsonat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8HiltonSubstituted forMcFarlaneat 78'minutes
- 11Tapping
- 10Handling
- 18Kidd
- 9SeeSubstituted forShanleyat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bronsky
- 19Shanley
- 21Schwake
- 22McFarlane
- 23Kane
- 33Robertson
- Referee:
- Stewart Luke
- Attendance:
- 275
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 2, Edinburgh City 0.
Booking
John Robertson (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by John Robertson (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. John Robertson (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Aldin El-Zubaidi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Michael McFarlane replaces James Hilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Ryan Shanley replaces Ouzy See.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.