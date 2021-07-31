Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion Rovers2Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0

Albion Rovers v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Binnie
  • 2Lynas
  • 4El-Zubaidi
  • 5Robinson
  • 3Leslie
  • 7Wilson
  • 8Wilson
  • 6McKernon
  • 11ReillySubstituted forRobertsat 68'minutes
  • 9Doherty
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12B
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Fernie
  • 16Fee
  • 17Smith
  • 18Dolan
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Stevenson

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 6Reekie
  • 24ToshneySubstituted forBronskyat 61'minutes
  • 3McIntyre
  • 14Crane
  • 4JardineSubstituted forRobertsonat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8HiltonSubstituted forMcFarlaneat 78'minutes
  • 11Tapping
  • 10Handling
  • 18Kidd
  • 9SeeSubstituted forShanleyat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Bronsky
  • 19Shanley
  • 21Schwake
  • 22McFarlane
  • 23Kane
  • 33Robertson
Referee:
Stewart Luke
Attendance:
275

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Albion Rovers 2, Edinburgh City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 2, Edinburgh City 0.

  3. Booking

    John Robertson (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by John Robertson (Edinburgh City).

  5. Post update

    Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Robertson (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Aldin El-Zubaidi.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  14. Post update

    Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Michael McFarlane replaces James Hilton.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Ryan Shanley replaces Ouzy See.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Penalty saved! Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

