Annan Athletic v Forfar Athletic

Match ends, Annan Athletic 0, Forfar Athletic 2.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 2Steele
- 5Douglas
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3LowdonBooked at 90mins
- 11JohnstonSubstituted forBirchat 86'minutes
- 8DochertySubstituted forMcCartneyat 74'minutes
- 4Hunter
- 10GossSubstituted forAndersonat 74'minutes
- 9Smith
- 7WallaceBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Fleming
- 15Birch
- 16Barnes
- 17Purdue
- 18Anderson
- 19McCartney
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 25FisherBooked at 31mins
- 19Munro
- 3Strachan
- 24Crossan
- 16GallagherBooked at 37minsSubstituted forThomasat 79'minutes
- 10Slater
- 7ThomsonSubstituted forAndersonat 78'minutes
- 9AitkenSubstituted forDorisat 78'minutes
- 17McCluskeySubstituted forShepherdat 43'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Anderson
- 12Doris
- 14Thomas
- 18Shepherd
- 20Harkins
- 21Sanderson
- 23Irvine
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
- Attendance:
- 300
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away21
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 0, Forfar Athletic 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Iain Anderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Jordan Lowdon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Grant Anderson (Forfar Athletic).
Booking
Jordan Lowdon (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Lowdon (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Charlie Birch replaces Chris Johnston.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Post update
Attempt saved. Robert McCartney (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Archie Thomas.
Post update
Jordan Lowdon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Grant Anderson (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Archie Thomas replaces Mark Gallagher.
Post update
Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mark Gallagher (Forfar Athletic).