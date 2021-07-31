Scottish League Two
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0ForfarForfar Athletic2

Annan Athletic v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Steele
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3LowdonBooked at 90mins
  • 11JohnstonSubstituted forBirchat 86'minutes
  • 8DochertySubstituted forMcCartneyat 74'minutes
  • 4Hunter
  • 10GossSubstituted forAndersonat 74'minutes
  • 9Smith
  • 7WallaceBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Fleming
  • 15Birch
  • 16Barnes
  • 17Purdue
  • 18Anderson
  • 19McCartney

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 25FisherBooked at 31mins
  • 19Munro
  • 3Strachan
  • 24Crossan
  • 16GallagherBooked at 37minsSubstituted forThomasat 79'minutes
  • 10Slater
  • 7ThomsonSubstituted forAndersonat 78'minutes
  • 9AitkenSubstituted forDorisat 78'minutes
  • 17McCluskeySubstituted forShepherdat 43'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Anderson
  • 12Doris
  • 14Thomas
  • 18Shepherd
  • 20Harkins
  • 21Sanderson
  • 23Irvine
Referee:
Graham Grainger
Attendance:
300

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away21

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Annan Athletic 0, Forfar Athletic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 0, Forfar Athletic 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Iain Anderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Jordan Lowdon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Grant Anderson (Forfar Athletic).

  8. Booking

    Jordan Lowdon (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Lowdon (Annan Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Charlie Birch replaces Chris Johnston.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert McCartney (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Archie Thomas.

  16. Post update

    Jordan Lowdon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Grant Anderson (Forfar Athletic).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Archie Thomas replaces Mark Gallagher.

  19. Post update

    Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mark Gallagher (Forfar Athletic).

