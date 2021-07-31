Elgin City v Stranraer

Match ends, Elgin City 1, Stranraer 1.
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hoban
- 2CooperSubstituted forMacEwanat 41'minutes
- 5LittleBooked at 18mins
- 4McHardy
- 3SparkBooked at 75mins
- 6Mailer
- 8MacPhee
- 7Dingwall
- 10DingwallSubstituted forPetersat 60'minutes
- 11SopelSubstituted forO'Keefeat 60'minutes
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12Lawrence
- 14Allen
- 15O'Keefe
- 16Nicolson
- 17Peters
- 18MacEwan
- 20MacBeath
- 21McHale
Stranraer
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 34Lyle
- 22McIntosh
- 15Ross
- 2Robertson
- 3Burns
- 8Gallagher
- 6MillarBooked at 64mins
- 11WoodsSubstituted forRennieat 74'minutes
- 14WalkerBooked at 71minsSubstituted forLanganat 85'minutes
- 16Hawkshaw
- 20YatesSubstituted forMooreat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Langan
- 5Sonkur
- 17Moore
- 18Irving
- 19Rennie
- 27Scullion
- Referee:
- Lorraine Watson
- Attendance:
- 405
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 1, Stranraer 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Peters (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sean McIntosh (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Ruaridh Langan replaces Josh Walker.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh Peters (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Joseph Moore replaces Matt Yates.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Post update
Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
(Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Post update
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Angus Mailer.
Booking
Euan Spark (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).
Post update
Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Josh Rennie replaces Paul Woods.