Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City1StranraerStranraer1

Elgin City v Stranraer

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hoban
  • 2CooperSubstituted forMacEwanat 41'minutes
  • 5LittleBooked at 18mins
  • 4McHardy
  • 3SparkBooked at 75mins
  • 6Mailer
  • 8MacPhee
  • 7Dingwall
  • 10DingwallSubstituted forPetersat 60'minutes
  • 11SopelSubstituted forO'Keefeat 60'minutes
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Lawrence
  • 14Allen
  • 15O'Keefe
  • 16Nicolson
  • 17Peters
  • 18MacEwan
  • 20MacBeath
  • 21McHale

Stranraer

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 34Lyle
  • 22McIntosh
  • 15Ross
  • 2Robertson
  • 3Burns
  • 8Gallagher
  • 6MillarBooked at 64mins
  • 11WoodsSubstituted forRennieat 74'minutes
  • 14WalkerBooked at 71minsSubstituted forLanganat 85'minutes
  • 16Hawkshaw
  • 20YatesSubstituted forMooreat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Langan
  • 5Sonkur
  • 17Moore
  • 18Irving
  • 19Rennie
  • 27Scullion
Referee:
Lorraine Watson
Attendance:
405

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Elgin City 1, Stranraer 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Elgin City 1, Stranraer 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Peters (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sean McIntosh (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Ruaridh Langan replaces Josh Walker.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Peters (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Joseph Moore replaces Matt Yates.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

  13. Post update

    Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Angus Mailer.

  17. Booking

    Euan Spark (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).

  19. Post update

    Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Josh Rennie replaces Paul Woods.

