Cove Rangers v Falkirk

Match ends, Cove Rangers 1, Falkirk 1.
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 23Gourlay
- 25Logan
- 5Ross
- 2Neill
- 3Milne
- 8Yule
- 14Draper
- 16Vigurs
- 20LeitchSubstituted forScullyat 59'minutes
- 24FyvieSubstituted forMcAllisterat 70'minutes
- 9Megginson
- 1McKenzie
- 4Scully
- 6Strachan
- 7Watson
- 12Higgins
- 13McAllister
- 15Anderson
Falkirk
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mutch
- 6Miller
- 4HallBooked at 90mins
- 3Dixon
- 24WilliamsonSubstituted forMcCannat 77'minutes
- 10Nesbitt
- 21Telfer
- 16RossSubstituted forHetheringtonat 85'minutes
- 7Morrison
- 14WilsonBooked at 5minsSubstituted forKeenaat 64'minutes
- 11McGuffie
- 8Hetherington
- 12Martin
- 15McCann
- 17Keena
- 19Dowds
- 23Weekes
- 25Lemon
- Alan Newlands
- 672
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Falkirk 1.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Ben Hall (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Hall (Falkirk).
Substitution, Falkirk. Steven Hetherington replaces Sebastian Ross.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers).
Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
Gary Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Falkirk 1. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Scully.
Substitution, Falkirk. Leon McCann replaces Cameron Williamson.
Attempt missed. Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Morgyn Neill (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aidan Keena (Falkirk).
Foul by Ben Hall (Falkirk).
Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Rory McAllister replaces Fraser Fyvie.