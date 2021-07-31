Scottish League One
Cove RangersCove Rangers1FalkirkFalkirk1

Cove Rangers v Falkirk

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 23Gourlay
  • 25Logan
  • 5Ross
  • 2Neill
  • 3Milne
  • 8Yule
  • 14Draper
  • 16Vigurs
  • 20LeitchSubstituted forScullyat 59'minutes
  • 24FyvieSubstituted forMcAllisterat 70'minutes
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 1McKenzie
  • 4Scully
  • 6Strachan
  • 7Watson
  • 12Higgins
  • 13McAllister
  • 15Anderson

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mutch
  • 6Miller
  • 4HallBooked at 90mins
  • 3Dixon
  • 24WilliamsonSubstituted forMcCannat 77'minutes
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 21Telfer
  • 16RossSubstituted forHetheringtonat 85'minutes
  • 7Morrison
  • 14WilsonBooked at 5minsSubstituted forKeenaat 64'minutes
  • 11McGuffie

Substitutes

  • 8Hetherington
  • 12Martin
  • 15McCann
  • 17Keena
  • 19Dowds
  • 23Weekes
  • 25Lemon
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
672

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cove Rangers 1, Falkirk 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Falkirk 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Paul Dixon.

  4. Booking

    Ben Hall (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ben Hall (Falkirk).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Steven Hetherington replaces Sebastian Ross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Gary Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Falkirk 1. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Scully.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Leon McCann replaces Cameron Williamson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Morgyn Neill (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Keena (Falkirk).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ben Hall (Falkirk).

  18. Post update

    Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Rory McAllister replaces Fraser Fyvie.

