Airdrieonians v Montrose

Match ends, Airdrieonians 0, Montrose 3.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Currie
- 16Watson
- 4KerrBooked at 73mins
- 6Fordyce
- 7McCabe
- 24McGillSubstituted forEastonat 59'minutes
- 8Agnew
- 15McDonaldSubstituted forMcGillat 45'minutes
- 3Quitongo
- 9Gallagher
- 22Kouider-AïssaSubstituted forAllanat 48'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Easton
- 12Ritchie
- 14Allan
- 17Pyott
- 18Cantley
- 21Frizzell
- 23McGill
Montrose
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Fleming
- 5WaddellBooked at 54minsSubstituted forQuinnat 76'minutes
- 14Dillon
- 4Allan
- 7Webster
- 6Masson
- 15Whatley
- 19Callaghan
- 3SteevesSubstituted forWatsonat 77'minutes
- 23RennieSubstituted forLyonsat 71'minutes
- 10Milne
Substitutes
- 8Watson
- 11Lyons
- 12Antoniazzi
- 17Quinn
- 21Lennox
- 22Brown
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Montrose 3.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Seán Dillon (Montrose).
Rico Quitongo (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Liam Callaghan.
Substitution, Montrose. Paul Watson replaces Andrew Steeves.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Post update
Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Montrose. Aidan Quinn replaces Kerr Waddell.
Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Montrose 3. Graham Webster (Montrose) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Montrose. Blair Lyons draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Liam Callaghan (Montrose) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians).