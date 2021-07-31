Scottish League One
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians0MontroseMontrose3

Airdrieonians v Montrose

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Currie
  • 16Watson
  • 4KerrBooked at 73mins
  • 6Fordyce
  • 7McCabe
  • 24McGillSubstituted forEastonat 59'minutes
  • 8Agnew
  • 15McDonaldSubstituted forMcGillat 45'minutes
  • 3Quitongo
  • 9Gallagher
  • 22Kouider-AïssaSubstituted forAllanat 48'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Easton
  • 12Ritchie
  • 14Allan
  • 17Pyott
  • 18Cantley
  • 21Frizzell
  • 23McGill

Montrose

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 5WaddellBooked at 54minsSubstituted forQuinnat 76'minutes
  • 14Dillon
  • 4Allan
  • 7Webster
  • 6Masson
  • 15Whatley
  • 19Callaghan
  • 3SteevesSubstituted forWatsonat 77'minutes
  • 23RennieSubstituted forLyonsat 71'minutes
  • 10Milne

Substitutes

  • 8Watson
  • 11Lyons
  • 12Antoniazzi
  • 17Quinn
  • 21Lennox
  • 22Brown
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Airdrieonians 0, Montrose 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Montrose 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Seán Dillon (Montrose).

  5. Post update

    Rico Quitongo (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Liam Callaghan.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Paul Watson replaces Andrew Steeves.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

  12. Post update

    Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Aidan Quinn replaces Kerr Waddell.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Montrose 3. Graham Webster (Montrose) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  15. Booking

    Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Penalty Montrose. Blair Lyons draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) after a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Callaghan (Montrose) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians).

