Scottish League One
ClydeClyde0DumbartonDumbarton3

Clyde v Dumbarton

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mitchell
  • 8Cuddihy
  • 6BalatoniBooked at 30mins
  • 5Rumsby
  • 12DochertySubstituted forLivingstoneat 74'minutes
  • 11Love
  • 4GomisBooked at 23minsSubstituted forKennedyat 74'minutes
  • 16Splaine
  • 10Cunningham
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 17JonesSubstituted forMortimerat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Mortimer
  • 3Livingstone
  • 14Nicoll
  • 18McGrath
  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 23Andrew
  • 25Kennedy

Dumbarton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4LynchBooked at 45mins
  • 2McGeeverBooked at 62mins
  • 5Buchanan
  • 20Muir
  • 6Carswell
  • 15PignatielloBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSyvertsenat 88'minutes
  • 28HopkirkBooked at 66minsSubstituted forWilsonat 81'minutes
  • 14McKeeSubstituted forDuthieat 43'minutes
  • 11MacLean
  • 9Orsi

Substitutes

  • 7Duthie
  • 10Stokes
  • 12Erskine
  • 16Lamont
  • 17Syvertsen
  • 19Wilson
  • 22McKnight
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
746

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Clyde 0, Dumbarton 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Clyde 0, Dumbarton 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Kristoffer Syvertsen replaces Carlo Pignatiello.

  5. Post update

    Billy Mortimer (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Callum Wilson (Dumbarton).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kalvin Orsi (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Conrad Balatoni (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ross MacLean (Dumbarton).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Callum Wilson replaces David Hopkirk.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Clyde 0, Dumbarton 3. Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Muir with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Hopkirk.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Paul Kennedy replaces Morgaro Gomis.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Adam Livingstone replaces Mark Docherty.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Sam Muir.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Booking

    David Hopkirk (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    David Mitchell (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories