Clyde v Dumbarton

Match ends, Clyde 0, Dumbarton 3.
Clyde
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Mitchell
- 8Cuddihy
- 6BalatoniBooked at 30mins
- 5Rumsby
- 12DochertySubstituted forLivingstoneat 74'minutes
- 11Love
- 4GomisBooked at 23minsSubstituted forKennedyat 74'minutes
- 16Splaine
- 10Cunningham
- 9Goodwillie
- 17JonesSubstituted forMortimerat 45'minutes
- 2Mortimer
- 3Livingstone
- 14Nicoll
- 18McGrath
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 23Andrew
- 25Kennedy
Dumbarton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ramsbottom
- 4LynchBooked at 45mins
- 2McGeeverBooked at 62mins
- 5Buchanan
- 20Muir
- 6Carswell
- 15PignatielloBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSyvertsenat 88'minutes
- 28HopkirkBooked at 66minsSubstituted forWilsonat 81'minutes
- 14McKeeSubstituted forDuthieat 43'minutes
- 11MacLean
- 9Orsi
- 7Duthie
- 10Stokes
- 12Erskine
- 16Lamont
- 17Syvertsen
- 19Wilson
- 22McKnight
- Chris Graham
- 746
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 0, Dumbarton 3.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Substitution, Dumbarton. Kristoffer Syvertsen replaces Carlo Pignatiello.
Billy Mortimer (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Wilson (Dumbarton).
Attempt saved. Kalvin Orsi (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Conrad Balatoni (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross MacLean (Dumbarton).
Substitution, Dumbarton. Callum Wilson replaces David Hopkirk.
Goal! Clyde 0, Dumbarton 3. Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Muir with a cross.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Hopkirk.
Substitution, Clyde. Paul Kennedy replaces Morgaro Gomis.
Substitution, Clyde. Adam Livingstone replaces Mark Docherty.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Sam Muir.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.
Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
David Hopkirk (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
David Mitchell (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.