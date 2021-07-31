Peterhead v Alloa Athletic

Match ends, Peterhead 2, Alloa Athletic 0.
Peterhead
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Long
- 12McCarthySubstituted forStrachanat 74'minutes
- 2Mulligan
- 4McDonald
- 3Conroy
- 7Ritchie
- 6FerryBooked at 61mins
- 8Brown
- 10CameronSubstituted forBrownat 66'minutes
- 9McLean
- 14PayneSubstituted forLyleat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Strachan
- 16Kesson
- 18Brown
- 19Mushanu
- 27Wilson
- 99Lyle
Alloa
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Hutton
- 4Howie
- 23MendyBooked at 90mins
- 5Graham
- 17ArmstrongSubstituted forWebsterat 45'minutes
- 16King
- 10TroutenSubstituted forO'Donnellat 45'minutes
- 12Scougall
- 11Boyd
- 18Sammon
- 3ChurchSubstituted forLamontat 81'minutesBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 14Lamont
- 20O'Donnell
- 21McDowall
- 25Webster
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 242
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away19
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 2, Alloa Athletic 0.
Fernandy Mendy (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fernandy Mendy (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Craig Howie.
Mark Lamont (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ryan Conroy (Peterhead).
Post update
Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Mark Lamont replaces Daniel Church.
Foul by Danny Strachan (Peterhead).
Post update
Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Peterhead. Derek Lyle replaces Niah Payne.
Andrew McDonald (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Peterhead).
Post update
Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Peterhead. Danny Strachan replaces Andrew McCarthy because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Niah Payne (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.