Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead2AlloaAlloa Athletic0

Peterhead v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 12McCarthySubstituted forStrachanat 74'minutes
  • 2Mulligan
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Conroy
  • 7Ritchie
  • 6FerryBooked at 61mins
  • 8Brown
  • 10CameronSubstituted forBrownat 66'minutes
  • 9McLean
  • 14PayneSubstituted forLyleat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Strachan
  • 16Kesson
  • 18Brown
  • 19Mushanu
  • 27Wilson
  • 99Lyle

Alloa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Hutton
  • 4Howie
  • 23MendyBooked at 90mins
  • 5Graham
  • 17ArmstrongSubstituted forWebsterat 45'minutes
  • 16King
  • 10TroutenSubstituted forO'Donnellat 45'minutes
  • 12Scougall
  • 11Boyd
  • 18Sammon
  • 3ChurchSubstituted forLamontat 81'minutesBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 14Lamont
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21McDowall
  • 25Webster
Referee:
Steven Reid
Attendance:
242

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Peterhead 2, Alloa Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Peterhead 2, Alloa Athletic 0.

  3. Booking

    Fernandy Mendy (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Fernandy Mendy (Alloa Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Craig Howie.

  7. Booking

    Mark Lamont (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Conroy (Peterhead).

  9. Post update

    Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Mark Lamont replaces Daniel Church.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Danny Strachan (Peterhead).

  12. Post update

    Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Derek Lyle replaces Niah Payne.

  14. Post update

    Andrew McDonald (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Andrew McDonald (Peterhead).

  17. Post update

    Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Danny Strachan replaces Andrew McCarthy because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niah Payne (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  20. Post update

    Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

