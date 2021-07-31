East Fife v Queen's Park

Match ends, East Fife 1, Queen's Park 1.
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gallacher
- 12MercerSubstituted forSteeleat 81'minutes
- 5Dunlop
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 7DenholmBooked at 75mins
- 18Newton
- 6McManus
- 14Watt
- 15BrownSubstituted forCunninghamat 76'minutes
- 10SmithSubstituted forDowat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Murdoch
- 11Dow
- 16Walls
- 17Steele
- 19Anderson
- 20Cunningham
- 21Smith
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Muir
- 24Doyle
- 6Morrison
- 19Fox
- 3Robson
- 21Gillespie
- 2DavidsonSubstituted forThomsonat 85'minutes
- 14Moore
- 10Brown
- 18BiggarBooked at 14minsSubstituted forLongridgeat 67'minutes
- 23Murray
Substitutes
- 7Longridge
- 8Lyon
- 9McHugh
- 12Ferrie
- 16Yeats
- 22Thomson
- 26Nicol
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
- Attendance:
- 320
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Fife 1, Queen's Park 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Thomson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Liam Newton (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Moore (Queen's Park).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Cameron Dow replaces Kevin Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Jack Thomson replaces Jake Davidson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jake Davidson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Hand ball by Daniel Denholm (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Aaron Steele replaces Scott Mercer because of an injury.
Post update
Michael Cunningham (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen's Park).
Post update
Attempt saved. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Post update
Thomas Robson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Michael Cunningham replaces Sean Brown.
Booking
Daniel Denholm (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.