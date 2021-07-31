Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife1Queen's ParkQueen's Park1

East Fife v Queen's Park

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12MercerSubstituted forSteeleat 81'minutes
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 7DenholmBooked at 75mins
  • 18Newton
  • 6McManus
  • 14Watt
  • 15BrownSubstituted forCunninghamat 76'minutes
  • 10SmithSubstituted forDowat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Murdoch
  • 11Dow
  • 16Walls
  • 17Steele
  • 19Anderson
  • 20Cunningham
  • 21Smith

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Muir
  • 24Doyle
  • 6Morrison
  • 19Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 21Gillespie
  • 2DavidsonSubstituted forThomsonat 85'minutes
  • 14Moore
  • 10Brown
  • 18BiggarBooked at 14minsSubstituted forLongridgeat 67'minutes
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 7Longridge
  • 8Lyon
  • 9McHugh
  • 12Ferrie
  • 16Yeats
  • 22Thomson
  • 26Nicol
Referee:
Chris Fordyce
Attendance:
320

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, East Fife 1, Queen's Park 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, East Fife 1, Queen's Park 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Thomson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Liam Newton (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Moore (Queen's Park).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Cameron Dow replaces Kevin Smith.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Jack Thomson replaces Jake Davidson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jake Davidson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Daniel Denholm (East Fife).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Aaron Steele replaces Scott Mercer because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Michael Cunningham (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen's Park).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).

  17. Post update

    Thomas Robson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Michael Cunningham replaces Sean Brown.

  19. Booking

    Daniel Denholm (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

