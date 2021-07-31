Match ends, Partick Thistle 3, Queen of the South 2.
Scott Tiffoney clinched victory for Partick Thistle over Queen of the South at Firhill in an entertaining Scottish Championship opener.
Willie Gibson gave the visitors the lead, but Brian Graham's swift double turned the match on its head.
Queens, who had manager Allan Johnston sent to the stands after Thistle's equaliser, levelled when Ruari Paton headed in from a corner.
However, a low drive from substitute Tiffoney gave Thistle a winning start.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Sneddon
- 4Mayo
- 15Bell
- 3Holt
- 16McKenna
- 6TurnerSubstituted forSmithat 63'minutes
- 23DochertyBooked at 45mins
- 8Bannigan
- 2Foster
- 9GrahamBooked at 90mins
- 10RuddenSubstituted forTiffoneyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Tiffoney
- 11Smith
- 12Stone
- 14Gordon
- 17Murray
- 19MacIver
- 21Niang
Queen of Sth
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Rae
- 20Nditi
- 5McKaySubstituted forChimaat 72'minutes
- 16East
- 7Paton
- 15McGrory
- 8ToddSubstituted forCochraneat 62'minutes
- 33Gibson
- 10Connelly
- 49Soares JuniorSubstituted forDebayoat 63'minutes
- 9RoyBooked at 40mins
Substitutes
- 4Chima
- 6Cochrane
- 13Debayo
- 17Joseph
- 21McMahon
- 25Dunn
- 30Cowie
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 1,534
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 3, Queen of the South 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by William Gibson.
Booking
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Brian Graham (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Roberto Nditi (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 3, Queen of the South 2. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ciaran McKenna.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Udoka Chima.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Udoka Chima (Queen of the South).
Post update
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Roberto Nditi (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Queen of the South 2. Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lee Connelly following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Cammy Smith.
Post update
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Cammy Smith.
Post update
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Richard Foster.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Udoka Chima replaces Paul McKay.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Scott Tiffoney replaces Zak Rudden.