Partick Thistle 3-2 Queen of the South: Scott Tiffoney late goal gives hosts three points

Scott Tiffoney (left) celebrates his late winner for Partick Thistle
Scott Tiffoney clinched victory for Partick Thistle over Queen of the South at Firhill in an entertaining Scottish Championship opener.

Willie Gibson gave the visitors the lead, but Brian Graham's swift double turned the match on its head.

Queens, who had manager Allan Johnston sent to the stands after Thistle's equaliser, levelled when Ruari Paton headed in from a corner.

However, a low drive from substitute Tiffoney gave Thistle a winning start.

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 4Mayo
  • 15Bell
  • 3Holt
  • 16McKenna
  • 6TurnerSubstituted forSmithat 63'minutes
  • 23DochertyBooked at 45mins
  • 8Bannigan
  • 2Foster
  • 9GrahamBooked at 90mins
  • 10RuddenSubstituted forTiffoneyat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Tiffoney
  • 11Smith
  • 12Stone
  • 14Gordon
  • 17Murray
  • 19MacIver
  • 21Niang

Queen of Sth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Rae
  • 20Nditi
  • 5McKaySubstituted forChimaat 72'minutes
  • 16East
  • 7Paton
  • 15McGrory
  • 8ToddSubstituted forCochraneat 62'minutes
  • 33Gibson
  • 10Connelly
  • 49Soares JuniorSubstituted forDebayoat 63'minutes
  • 9RoyBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 4Chima
  • 6Cochrane
  • 13Debayo
  • 17Joseph
  • 21McMahon
  • 25Dunn
  • 30Cowie
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
1,534

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Partick Thistle 3, Queen of the South 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 3, Queen of the South 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by William Gibson.

  5. Booking

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Brian Graham (Partick Thistle).

  7. Post update

    Roberto Nditi (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 3, Queen of the South 2. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ciaran McKenna.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Udoka Chima.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Udoka Chima (Queen of the South).

  12. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roberto Nditi (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Queen of the South 2. Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lee Connelly following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Cammy Smith.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Cammy Smith.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Richard Foster.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Udoka Chima replaces Paul McKay.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Scott Tiffoney replaces Zak Rudden.

