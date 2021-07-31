Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Scott Tiffoney (left) celebrates his late winner for Partick Thistle

Scott Tiffoney clinched victory for Partick Thistle over Queen of the South at Firhill in an entertaining Scottish Championship opener.

Willie Gibson gave the visitors the lead, but Brian Graham's swift double turned the match on its head.

Queens, who had manager Allan Johnston sent to the stands after Thistle's equaliser, levelled when Ruari Paton headed in from a corner.

However, a low drive from substitute Tiffoney gave Thistle a winning start.