Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Shaun Want (centre) celebrates Hamilton's dramatic equaliser

Hamilton Academical completed an incredible fightback from 4-0 down to salvage a draw at Raith Rovers as the Scottish Championship returned.

Raith were rampant for an hour and were cruising courtesy of Lewis Vaughan's double, a goal by Aidan Connolly, and a Dario Zanatta wonder strike.

Hamilton - relegated from the top-flight in May - looked done. But Brian Rice brought on Andy Ryan, David Templeton and Scott McMann and his side scored with 22 minutes to play through Kieran MacDonald.

Ryan, on 78 minutes, netted another before MacDonald scored his second five minutes later to set up a frantic finale.

Raith looked rocked, but might have quelled the comeback when substitute Kai Fotheringham hit the bar.

However, it was Accies who had the final say, captain Shaun Want latching on to a Reegan Mimnaugh cross and heading an astonishing added-time leveller beyond Jamie MacDonald.

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "It was incredible that we got the four goals back. We've just spoken about never, ever giving up. You just need a wee bit of luck and a wee bit of belief.

"You see the difference when we got our quality players on the pitch. Fair play to McMann, Templeton and Ryan because they've only trained for a week. They've not had a proper pre-season or any game-time."