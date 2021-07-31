Match ends, Raith Rovers 4, Hamilton Academical 4.
Hamilton Academical completed an incredible fightback from 4-0 down to salvage a draw at Raith Rovers as the Scottish Championship returned.
Raith were rampant for an hour and were cruising courtesy of Lewis Vaughan's double, a goal by Aidan Connolly, and a Dario Zanatta wonder strike.
Hamilton - relegated from the top-flight in May - looked done. But Brian Rice brought on Andy Ryan, David Templeton and Scott McMann and his side scored with 22 minutes to play through Kieran MacDonald.
Ryan, on 78 minutes, netted another before MacDonald scored his second five minutes later to set up a frantic finale.
Raith looked rocked, but might have quelled the comeback when substitute Kai Fotheringham hit the bar.
However, it was Accies who had the final say, captain Shaun Want latching on to a Reegan Mimnaugh cross and heading an astonishing added-time leveller beyond Jamie MacDonald.
Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "It was incredible that we got the four goals back. We've just spoken about never, ever giving up. You just need a wee bit of luck and a wee bit of belief.
"You see the difference when we got our quality players on the pitch. Fair play to McMann, Templeton and Ryan because they've only trained for a week. They've not had a proper pre-season or any game-time."
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 6BenedictusBooked at 47mins
- 5Berra
- 3Dick
- 7Connolly
- 13Spencer
- 15Tait
- 11ZanattaSubstituted forFotheringhamat 73'minutes
- 10VaughanSubstituted forRiley-Snowat 80'minutes
- 99PoplatnikBooked at 59minsSubstituted forVarianat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Keatings
- 12Lang
- 14McKay
- 17Thomson
- 18Varian
- 21Fotheringham
- 23Riley-Snow
Hamilton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fulton
- 4Stirling
- 6Hamilton
- 12Want
- 7MacDonald
- 18Mimnaugh
- 14Spence
- 26RedfernSubstituted forTempletonat 74'minutes
- 11Smith
- 32SmithSubstituted forMcMannat 45'minutes
- 20MoyoSubstituted forRyanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McMann
- 5Easton
- 9Ryan
- 10Templeton
- 21Munro
- 31Smith
- 35McGowan
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 1,569
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 4, Hamilton Academical 4.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 4, Hamilton Academical 4. Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reegan Mimnaugh.
Post update
Kai Fotheringham (Raith Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Post update
Blaise Riley-Snow (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Stirling (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Foul by Kai Fotheringham (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Blaise Riley-Snow (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Lewis Spence (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 4, Hamilton Academical 3. Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott McMann.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Blaise Riley-Snow replaces Lewis Vaughan.
Post update
Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Christophe Berra.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 4, Hamilton Academical 2. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. David Templeton replaces Marley Redfern.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ethon Varian replaces Matej Poplatnik.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kai Fotheringham replaces Dario Zanatta.
