Raith RoversRaith Rovers4HamiltonHamilton Academical4

Raith Rovers 4-4 Hamilton Academical: Accies fight back from 4-0 down

By Leanne CrichtonAt Stark's Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Shaun Want (centre) celebrates Hamilton's dramatic equaliser
Shaun Want (centre) celebrates Hamilton's dramatic equaliser

Hamilton Academical completed an incredible fightback from 4-0 down to salvage a draw at Raith Rovers as the Scottish Championship returned.

Raith were rampant for an hour and were cruising courtesy of Lewis Vaughan's double, a goal by Aidan Connolly, and a Dario Zanatta wonder strike.

Hamilton - relegated from the top-flight in May - looked done. But Brian Rice brought on Andy Ryan, David Templeton and Scott McMann and his side scored with 22 minutes to play through Kieran MacDonald.

Ryan, on 78 minutes, netted another before MacDonald scored his second five minutes later to set up a frantic finale.

Raith looked rocked, but might have quelled the comeback when substitute Kai Fotheringham hit the bar.

However, it was Accies who had the final say, captain Shaun Want latching on to a Reegan Mimnaugh cross and heading an astonishing added-time leveller beyond Jamie MacDonald.

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "It was incredible that we got the four goals back. We've just spoken about never, ever giving up. You just need a wee bit of luck and a wee bit of belief.

"You see the difference when we got our quality players on the pitch. Fair play to McMann, Templeton and Ryan because they've only trained for a week. They've not had a proper pre-season or any game-time."

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 6BenedictusBooked at 47mins
  • 5Berra
  • 3Dick
  • 7Connolly
  • 13Spencer
  • 15Tait
  • 11ZanattaSubstituted forFotheringhamat 73'minutes
  • 10VaughanSubstituted forRiley-Snowat 80'minutes
  • 99PoplatnikBooked at 59minsSubstituted forVarianat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Keatings
  • 12Lang
  • 14McKay
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Varian
  • 21Fotheringham
  • 23Riley-Snow

Hamilton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fulton
  • 4Stirling
  • 6Hamilton
  • 12Want
  • 7MacDonald
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 14Spence
  • 26RedfernSubstituted forTempletonat 74'minutes
  • 11Smith
  • 32SmithSubstituted forMcMannat 45'minutes
  • 20MoyoSubstituted forRyanat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McMann
  • 5Easton
  • 9Ryan
  • 10Templeton
  • 21Munro
  • 31Smith
  • 35McGowan
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
1,569

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Raith Rovers 4, Hamilton Academical 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 4, Hamilton Academical 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Raith Rovers 4, Hamilton Academical 4. Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reegan Mimnaugh.

  4. Post update

    Kai Fotheringham (Raith Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

  5. Post update

    Blaise Riley-Snow (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ben Stirling (Hamilton Academical).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kai Fotheringham (Raith Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Blaise Riley-Snow (Raith Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Lewis Spence (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Raith Rovers 4, Hamilton Academical 3. Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott McMann.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Liam Dick.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Blaise Riley-Snow replaces Lewis Vaughan.

  14. Post update

    Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Christophe Berra.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Raith Rovers 4, Hamilton Academical 2. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. David Templeton replaces Marley Redfern.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ethon Varian replaces Matej Poplatnik.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kai Fotheringham replaces Dario Zanatta.

