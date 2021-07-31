Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton2DunfermlineDunfermline2

Greenock Morton 2-2 Dunfermline Athletic: Lewis McGrattan late leveller for hosts

By Kenny CrawfordBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Substitute Lewis McGrattan's spectacular late equaliser earned Morton a Scottish Championship draw against a much-fancied Dunfermline.

The 20-year-old's cross-come-shot from a tight angle took a deflection and looped in off Deniz Mehmet's back post.

Gary Oliver's spot-kick had put the Greenock side in front after Gozie Ugwu was clattered.

But Dunfermline came back from behind through Nikolay Todorov and Kevin O'Hara before McGrattan struck.

It's the local youngster's first senior goal and Morton can be extremely happy with their first-half performance in particular, when they played excellent football and created a few good chances.

Dunfermline substitute Reece Cole was presented with a decent chance to snatch the points at the edge of box in the dying minutes, but scooped over.

Morton manager Gus MacPherson: "We were good in the first half with a lot of energy, and it was tired minds rather than tired legs that caused sloppy mistakes. But it would've been a travesty if we hadn't taken something."

Dunfermline Athletic manager Peter Grant: "We were very poor, tentative, slow and sloppy in the first half and I don't know the reason for that. You've got to play with intensity in every game because there's only a piece of paper between every team in this league. I'm gutted we lost two points but I'm sure it was a blip."

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 16HynesSubstituted forMcGrattanat 73'minutes
  • 2Ledger
  • 47Lithgow
  • 3Strapp
  • 8Blues
  • 6Jacobs
  • 24McGregorSubstituted forRussellat 61'minutes
  • 7OliverBooked at 90mins
  • 9MuirheadSubstituted forLyonat 75'minutes
  • 11Ugwu

Substitutes

  • 10Lyon
  • 15Russell
  • 17McGrattan
  • 18Garrity
  • 20Wylie
  • 23Stafford
  • 25King

Dunfermline

Formation 3-4-3

  • 29MehmetBooked at 22mins
  • 2Comrie
  • 44Watson
  • 5GrahamBooked at 20mins
  • 6MacDonald
  • 23ThomasSubstituted forColeat 63'minutes
  • 17Dorrans
  • 3Edwards
  • 9WightonSubstituted forKennedyat 75'minutes
  • 10TodorovSubstituted forPybusat 86'minutes
  • 7O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 8Kennedy
  • 12Breen
  • 13Gaspuitis
  • 16Pybus
  • 18Allan
  • 28Cole
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
821

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home15
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Morton 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Morton 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kai Kennedy (Dunfermline Athletic).

  5. Post update

    (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Booking

    Gary Oliver (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reece Cole (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a fast break.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Aaron Comrie.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Dan Pybus replaces Nikolay Todorov.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Morton 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Lewis McGrattan (Morton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Jacobs.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Strapp (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle MacDonald (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Dunfermline Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Michael Ledger (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

