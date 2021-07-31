Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Substitute Lewis McGrattan's spectacular late equaliser earned Morton a Scottish Championship draw against a much-fancied Dunfermline.

The 20-year-old's cross-come-shot from a tight angle took a deflection and looped in off Deniz Mehmet's back post.

Gary Oliver's spot-kick had put the Greenock side in front after Gozie Ugwu was clattered.

But Dunfermline came back from behind through Nikolay Todorov and Kevin O'Hara before McGrattan struck.

It's the local youngster's first senior goal and Morton can be extremely happy with their first-half performance in particular, when they played excellent football and created a few good chances.

Dunfermline substitute Reece Cole was presented with a decent chance to snatch the points at the edge of box in the dying minutes, but scooped over.

Morton manager Gus MacPherson: "We were good in the first half with a lot of energy, and it was tired minds rather than tired legs that caused sloppy mistakes. But it would've been a travesty if we hadn't taken something."

Dunfermline Athletic manager Peter Grant: "We were very poor, tentative, slow and sloppy in the first half and I don't know the reason for that. You've got to play with intensity in every game because there's only a piece of paper between every team in this league. I'm gutted we lost two points but I'm sure it was a blip."