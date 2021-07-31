Match ends, Morton 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2.
Substitute Lewis McGrattan's spectacular late equaliser earned Morton a Scottish Championship draw against a much-fancied Dunfermline.
The 20-year-old's cross-come-shot from a tight angle took a deflection and looped in off Deniz Mehmet's back post.
Gary Oliver's spot-kick had put the Greenock side in front after Gozie Ugwu was clattered.
But Dunfermline came back from behind through Nikolay Todorov and Kevin O'Hara before McGrattan struck.
It's the local youngster's first senior goal and Morton can be extremely happy with their first-half performance in particular, when they played excellent football and created a few good chances.
Dunfermline substitute Reece Cole was presented with a decent chance to snatch the points at the edge of box in the dying minutes, but scooped over.
Morton manager Gus MacPherson: "We were good in the first half with a lot of energy, and it was tired minds rather than tired legs that caused sloppy mistakes. But it would've been a travesty if we hadn't taken something."
Dunfermline Athletic manager Peter Grant: "We were very poor, tentative, slow and sloppy in the first half and I don't know the reason for that. You've got to play with intensity in every game because there's only a piece of paper between every team in this league. I'm gutted we lost two points but I'm sure it was a blip."
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Hamilton
- 16HynesSubstituted forMcGrattanat 73'minutes
- 2Ledger
- 47Lithgow
- 3Strapp
- 8Blues
- 6Jacobs
- 24McGregorSubstituted forRussellat 61'minutes
- 7OliverBooked at 90mins
- 9MuirheadSubstituted forLyonat 75'minutes
- 11Ugwu
Substitutes
- 10Lyon
- 15Russell
- 17McGrattan
- 18Garrity
- 20Wylie
- 23Stafford
- 25King
Dunfermline
Formation 3-4-3
- 29MehmetBooked at 22mins
- 2Comrie
- 44Watson
- 5GrahamBooked at 20mins
- 6MacDonald
- 23ThomasSubstituted forColeat 63'minutes
- 17Dorrans
- 3Edwards
- 9WightonSubstituted forKennedyat 75'minutes
- 10TodorovSubstituted forPybusat 86'minutes
- 7O'Hara
Substitutes
- 1Fon Williams
- 8Kennedy
- 12Breen
- 13Gaspuitis
- 16Pybus
- 18Allan
- 28Cole
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 821
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Kai Kennedy (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
(Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Gary Oliver (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Reece Cole (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Aaron Comrie.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Dan Pybus replaces Nikolay Todorov.
Post update
Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Lewis McGrattan (Morton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Jacobs.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Strapp (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle MacDonald (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Michael Ledger (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.