Match ends, Arbroath 0, Inverness CT 1.
Shane Sutherland's second-half goal proved enough to give Inverness Caledonian Thistle an opening Scottish Championship win over Arbroath.
Sutherland had come closest to breaking the deadlock before the break when his effort was cleared off the line.
Arbroath's best chance came in the 62nd minute through a Michael McKenna header.
But three minutes later Sutherland raced through and dinked the ball over Gaston to win the game for Inverness.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gaston
- 12StewartSubstituted forSwankieat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3HamiltonBooked at 33mins
- 8McKenna
- 6Low
- 16ClarkSubstituted forCraigenat 78'minutes
- 11LinnSubstituted forHilsonat 62'minutes
- 15Donnelly
- 17Nouble
Substitutes
- 9Hilson
- 10Swankie
- 14Paterson
- 18Hamilton
- 21Antell
- 28Craigen
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 15BroadfootBooked at 52mins
- 6Devine
- 5Deas
- 12MacGregorSubstituted forMckayat 79'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 23McAlear
- 18Allardice
- 14WalshSubstituted forHarperat 74'minutes
- 11Sutherland
- 19DukuSubstituted forHydeat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Duffy
- 3Harper
- 9Mckay
- 16Jamieson
- 17McDonald
- 21MacKay
- 28Hyde
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 1,008
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Inverness CT 1.
Booking
Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
Post update
Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Cameron Harper (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Lewis Hyde replaces Manny Duku.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Craigen (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Scott Stewart.
Post update
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Post update
Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Billy Mckay replaces Roddy MacGregor.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. James Craigen replaces Harrison Clark.
Post update
Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.