Scottish Championship

Shane Sutherland scores Inverness' winner

Shane Sutherland's second-half goal proved enough to give Inverness Caledonian Thistle an opening Scottish Championship win over Arbroath.

Sutherland had come closest to breaking the deadlock before the break when his effort was cleared off the line.

Arbroath's best chance came in the 62nd minute through a Michael McKenna header.

But three minutes later Sutherland raced through and dinked the ball over Gaston to win the game for Inverness.