Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1

Arbroath 0-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Shane Sutherland goal gives visitors win

Shane Sutherland scores Inverness' winner
Shane Sutherland's second-half goal proved enough to give Inverness Caledonian Thistle an opening Scottish Championship win over Arbroath.

Sutherland had come closest to breaking the deadlock before the break when his effort was cleared off the line.

Arbroath's best chance came in the 62nd minute through a Michael McKenna header.

But three minutes later Sutherland raced through and dinked the ball over Gaston to win the game for Inverness.

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 12StewartSubstituted forSwankieat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3HamiltonBooked at 33mins
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Low
  • 16ClarkSubstituted forCraigenat 78'minutes
  • 11LinnSubstituted forHilsonat 62'minutes
  • 15Donnelly
  • 17Nouble

Substitutes

  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 14Paterson
  • 18Hamilton
  • 21Antell
  • 28Craigen

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 15BroadfootBooked at 52mins
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 12MacGregorSubstituted forMckayat 79'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 23McAlear
  • 18Allardice
  • 14WalshSubstituted forHarperat 74'minutes
  • 11Sutherland
  • 19DukuSubstituted forHydeat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 3Harper
  • 9Mckay
  • 16Jamieson
  • 17McDonald
  • 21MacKay
  • 28Hyde
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
1,008

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arbroath 0, Inverness CT 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Inverness CT 1.

  3. Booking

    Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).

  5. Post update

    Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Cameron Harper (Inverness CT).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Lewis Hyde replaces Manny Duku.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Danny Devine.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Craigen (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Scott Stewart.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

  12. Post update

    Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Booking

    Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Billy Mckay replaces Roddy MacGregor.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. James Craigen replaces Harrison Clark.

  18. Post update

    Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

