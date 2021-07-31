Match ends, Bournemouth 5, MK Dons 0.
New boss Scott Parker guided Bournemouth to a thumping first-round Carabao Cup win over MK Dons as the club season got under way in England.
David Brooks volleyed the hosts ahead before the break and Dominic Solanke's sharp finish doubled their advantage.
Strikes by Philip Billing, Christian Saydee and Brooks' second made it five.
The League One Dons, whose preparations had been affected by an unwanted approach from Swansea City for manager Russell Martin, rarely threatened.
Martin's side only managed three shots on target throughout.
Bournemouth, losing semi-finalists in last season's Championship play-offs, seized control after a cautious first 10 minutes, with Brooks their biggest threat.
The Wales midfielder forced a decent save from keeper Franco Ravizzoli and then wastefully blasted an effort over the bar from Billing's cross before finding his range for the opening goal from Gavin Kilkenny's delightful pass.
Kilkenny's quality was once again to the fore as the lead was doubled within two minutes of the restart, beginning a fine team move which saw Brooks and Smith tee up Solanke.
And three goals in the final 20 minutes rewarded Bournemouth's increasing dominance.
Billing started the rush, winning possession deep in Dons territory and shooting home.
Debutant substitute Saydee's first professional goal after good work by Junior Stanislas made it 4-0 and Brooks netted his second from close range to complete the scoring.
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker:
"In terms of a result, clean sheet and five goals, it was very good.
"There were elements of it I didn't like and elements I loved. There are things we can improve on and that is part of the process.
"We have an unbelievable group, in terms of players who want to improve and get better, and that is a really positive sign."
MK Dons captain Dean Lewington:
"We love working with him [Russell Martin] and the team and we don't want it [his potential departure] to happen.
"There is a lot of apprehension. I don't want to make excuses but it's a sad changing room. We feel we're on the right path and doing the right things and obviously people come sniffing which is the worry.
"Hopefully the foundations are strong enough to survive this. The timing is terrible. As players, we have no control over these things."
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 42Travers
- 17StaceySubstituted forZemuraat 41'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 35Rossi
- 5Kelly
- 15A Smith
- 11MarcondesSubstituted forStanislasat 66'minutes
- 26Kilkenny
- 29Billing
- 7Brooks
- 9SolankeBooked at 73minsSubstituted forSaydeeat 76'minutes
- 32Anthony
Substitutes
- 19Stanislas
- 28Taylor
- 33Zemura
- 36Glover
- 38Saydee
- 40Dennis
- 44Camp
MK Dons
Formation 3-5-2
- 23Ravizzoli
- 6DarlingBooked at 87mins
- 5O'HoraBooked at 75mins
- 15Baldwin
- 2WatsonSubstituted forMartinat 74'minutes
- 7O'Riley
- 9Twine
- 8KasumuBooked at 60mins
- 21HarvieBooked at 62mins
- 11BrownSubstituted forRobsonat 54'minutes
- 10Eisa
Substitutes
- 3Lewington
- 4Jules
- 12Walker
- 14Martin
- 17Robson
- 24Bird
- 25Ilunga
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away11
