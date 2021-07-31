Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scott Wright's sublime finish finally killed off stubborn Livingston as Rangers began their first Scottish Premiership title defence in 10 years with victory.

Steven Gerrard's side, unbeaten in the league last season with a 100% home record, surged into an early lead when Ianis Hagi lashed high into the net.

But their threat was blunted until Wright curled a shot into the far corner with the outside of his boot, before fellow substitute Kemar Roofe added a last-minute third.

Livingston failed to muster a shot on target, with Ayo Obileye horribly miscuing a free header in the first half.

Rangers' Premiership unbeaten streak now stands at 40 matches and the late flurry put a more realistic complexion on a result that never looked in doubt.

The new season heralds the return of supporters in significant numbers to Scottish football stadia, and the 23,000 home fans had barely taken their seat before they were rising to applaud the opener in a relentless Rangers start.

Hagi, all alone at the back post, killed James Tavernier's free-kick with one touch. The Romanian then feigned to shoot, selling two Livingston players a dummy, and stepped inside to rifle a shot into the top corner.

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek was soon clawing away a bouncing strike from Joe Aribo as Livingston came under siege.

Left-back Adam Lewis, on loan from Liverpool, was enduring a torrid introduction to Scottish football. Having conceded the free-kick for the goal, the 21-year-old earned the first booking of the season for chopping down Hagi.

The scorer, still feeling the effects, hobbled off on the half hour and Lewis followed after the break with a tight hamstring.

However, while dominating possession, Rangers were unable to further trouble Livingston in the first half. Striker Fashion Sakala struggled to influence proceedings in a quiet debut before being replaced by Roofe on 70 minutes.

Livingston, to their credit, weathered the early storm but were too wasteful in possession to trouble Jon McLaughlin on a rare league start in the Rangers goal.

Wright, Hagi's replacement, staked his claim for regular action by reviving Rangers as an attacking force.

The forward sent a dipping volley narrowly over and had a header saved before pouncing on a loose ball in the box to brilliantly double the hosts' advantage.

That cued a late barrage against the tiring visitors. Roofe capitalised on poor defending to blast in from six yards and Glen Kamara should have made it four when he slid in at the back post to fire wide.

Man of the match - Scott Wright

The former Aberdeen player scored a terrific goal and was Rangers' main threat

More to follow.

