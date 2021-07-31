Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers3LivingstonLivingston0

Rangers 3-0 Livingston: Champions start with win

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Rangers v Livingston

Scott Wright's sublime finish finally killed off stubborn Livingston as Rangers began their first Scottish Premiership title defence in 10 years with victory.

Steven Gerrard's side, unbeaten in the league last season with a 100% home record, surged into an early lead when Ianis Hagi lashed high into the net.

But their threat was blunted until Wright curled a shot into the far corner with the outside of his boot, before fellow substitute Kemar Roofe added a last-minute third.

Livingston failed to muster a shot on target, with Ayo Obileye horribly miscuing a free header in the first half.

Rangers' Premiership unbeaten streak now stands at 40 matches and the late flurry put a more realistic complexion on a result that never looked in doubt.

The new season heralds the return of supporters in significant numbers to Scottish football stadia, and the 23,000 home fans had barely taken their seat before they were rising to applaud the opener in a relentless Rangers start.

Hagi, all alone at the back post, killed James Tavernier's free-kick with one touch. The Romanian then feigned to shoot, selling two Livingston players a dummy, and stepped inside to rifle a shot into the top corner.

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek was soon clawing away a bouncing strike from Joe Aribo as Livingston came under siege.

Left-back Adam Lewis, on loan from Liverpool, was enduring a torrid introduction to Scottish football. Having conceded the free-kick for the goal, the 21-year-old earned the first booking of the season for chopping down Hagi.

The scorer, still feeling the effects, hobbled off on the half hour and Lewis followed after the break with a tight hamstring.

However, while dominating possession, Rangers were unable to further trouble Livingston in the first half. Striker Fashion Sakala struggled to influence proceedings in a quiet debut before being replaced by Roofe on 70 minutes.

Livingston, to their credit, weathered the early storm but were too wasteful in possession to trouble Jon McLaughlin on a rare league start in the Rangers goal.

Wright, Hagi's replacement, staked his claim for regular action by reviving Rangers as an attacking force.

The forward sent a dipping volley narrowly over and had a header saved before pouncing on a loose ball in the box to brilliantly double the hosts' advantage.

That cued a late barrage against the tiring visitors. Roofe capitalised on poor defending to blast in from six yards and Glen Kamara should have made it four when he slid in at the back post to fire wide.

Man of the match - Scott Wright

The former Aberdeen player scored a terrific goal and was Rangers' main threat
More to follow.

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlin
    Average rating

    6.51

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    7.29

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    6.86

  4. Squad number26Player nameBalogun
    Average rating

    6.54

  5. Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    6.59

  6. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    6.61

  7. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    7.02

  8. Squad number17Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    6.36

  9. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    6.92

  10. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    6.13

  11. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    6.68

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    6.51

  2. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.96

  3. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    6.97

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    8.50

  2. Squad number21Player nameMcMillan
    Average rating

    6.27

  3. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    5.84

  4. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    5.74

  5. Squad number16Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    5.39

  6. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    5.67

  7. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    5.59

  8. Squad number10Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    5.42

  9. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    4.96

  10. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    5.09

  11. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    5.15

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.17

  2. Squad number23Player nameHamilton
    Average rating

    5.43

  3. Squad number37Player nameKabia
    Average rating

    6.20

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Balogun
  • 3Bassey
  • 18Kamara
  • 10Davis
  • 17AriboSubstituted forLundstramat 64'minutes
  • 7HagiSubstituted forWrightat 31'minutes
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forRoofeat 71'minutes
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 4Lundstram
  • 11Itten
  • 15Simpson
  • 16Patterson
  • 23Wright
  • 25Roofe

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 21McMillan
  • 6Obileye
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 16LewisBooked at 13minsSubstituted forKabiaat 56'minutesSubstituted forat 79'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 18Holt
  • 10SibbaldBooked at 60minsSubstituted forDevlinat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17ForrestBooked at 25mins
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forHamiltonat 68'minutes
  • 29PenriceBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 1Barden
  • 2Devlin
  • 11Montaño
  • 20Reilly
  • 23Hamilton
  • 24Kelly
  • 37Kabia
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
23,000

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home18
Away2
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 3, Livingston 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 3, Livingston 0.

  3. Booking

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Devlin (Livingston).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Glen Kamara (Rangers) left footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John Lundstram.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Wright.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 3, Livingston 0. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Davis.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kemar Roofe (Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Jack McMillan (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Booking

    James Penrice (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Calvin Bassey (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Kent.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Connor Goldson tries a through ball, but Ryan Kent is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Kent.

